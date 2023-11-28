New £10m Fife whisky storage facility opens

A new £10 million whisky facility in Fife has opened its doors.

Scotch Whisky Investments is behind the new development, which comprises four warehouses, maintenance and bottling buildings and offices in Glenrothes.

It is the first stage of a longer-term development of the Southfield Industrial Estate site by the whisky asset management business.

It forms part of a multi-million-pound investment by the company in Fife, stimulating the local economy, and creating jobs in the region.

New Fife facility ‘crucial’ to SWI

SWI managing director Keith Rennie said: “We are delighted to open our new whisky storage facility here in Glenrothes.

“The facility, which will be our base in Scotland for many years to come, is a crucial part of our expansion plans globally.

“It will deliver a multi-million-pound package of investment in Fife and create considerable employment opportunities.

“Our vision as a company is to showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky and promote investment in the commodity.

“Our new state-of-the-art storage facility will help us achieve that goal.

“We would like to thank both Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, who provided significant support and funding for the additional phases of this development.”

Plans to move headquarters to FIfe

Earlier this year, the company acquired a further 7.7 hectares of land at the estate.

It intends to expand to 27 warehouses, which could hold 200,000 casks, the further development will create up to 38 full-time jobs.

The company received £850,000 in grants from Scottish Enterprise. It also had support from Fife Council to deliver the project.

SWI also recently announced it is to relocate its headquarters from the Netherlands to the Fife village of Falkland. The headquarters will be located at the site of the former St John’s Works.

SWI also plans to relocate one of the world’s largest whisky collections to its new home in Falkland once the new development is completed.