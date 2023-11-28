New £10m Fife whisky storage facility opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New £10m Fife whisky storage facility opens

The new facility is part of a multi-million-pound investment that will create dozens of Fife jobs.

By Gavin Harper
Scotch Whisky Investments business operations manager Barry Anderson and managing director Keith Rennie outside the new Glenrothes. facility. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments.
Scotch Whisky Investments business operations manager Barry Anderson and managing director Keith Rennie outside the new Glenrothes. facility. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments.

A new £10 million whisky facility in Fife has opened its doors.

Scotch Whisky Investments is behind the new development, which comprises four  warehouses, maintenance and bottling buildings and offices in Glenrothes.

It is the first stage of a longer-term development of the Southfield Industrial Estate site by the whisky asset management business.

It forms part of a multi-million-pound investment by the company in Fife, stimulating the local economy, and creating jobs in the region.

New Fife facility ‘crucial’ to SWI

SWI managing director Keith Rennie said: “We are delighted to open our new whisky storage facility here in Glenrothes.

“The facility, which will be our base in Scotland for many years to come, is a crucial part of our expansion plans globally.

“It will deliver a multi-million-pound package of investment in Fife and create considerable employment opportunities.

Scotch Whisky Investments managing director Keith Rennie and business operations manager Barry Anderson toast the opening of the new Fife facility. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments.

“Our vision as a company is to showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky and promote investment in the commodity.

“Our new state-of-the-art storage facility will help us achieve that goal.

“We would like to thank both Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, who provided significant support and funding for the additional phases of this development.”

Plans to move headquarters to FIfe

Earlier this year, the company acquired a further 7.7 hectares of land at the estate.

It intends to expand to 27 warehouses, which could hold 200,000 casks, the further development will create up to 38 full-time jobs.

The company received £850,000 in grants from Scottish Enterprise. It also had support from Fife Council to deliver the project.

The Scotch Whisky HQ in Falkland will provide hospitality for global investors.
The Scotch Whisky HQ in Falkland will provide hospitality for global investors. Image: Scotch Whisky Investments.

SWI also recently announced it is to relocate its headquarters from the Netherlands to the Fife village of Falkland. The headquarters will be located at the site of the former St John’s Works.

SWI also plans to relocate one of the world’s largest whisky collections to its new home in Falkland once the new development is completed.

More from Business

Centrica reopened its Rough gas storage site last year (Centrica/PA)
Britain’s biggest gas storage site switches on amid cold snap
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would now consult on its provisional findings (Alamy/PA)
£16bn Adobe takeover could harm competition in digital design market – watchdog
The first transatlantic flight by an airliner powered by pure sustainable aviation fuel (Saf) has taken off (Virgin Atlantic/PA)
‘Milestone’ transatlantic flight using greener fuel takes off from Heathrow
Former Wilko chairwoman Lisa Wilkinson said Liz Truss’s mini-budget was partly to blame for the retailer’s collapse (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Of course I am sorry’, former Wilko boss tells MPs
Young people will be the UK’s most prolific travellers in 2024, a new survey suggests (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
‘Young people will be most prolific travellers in 2024’
Unions have revealed details of a plan aimed at safeguarding the future of the Port Talbot steel plant in South Wales without the loss of thousands of jobs (Ben Birchall/PA)
Unions reveal plan to safeguard Port Talbot steel plant and protect jobs
The boss of over-50s group Saga has announced he is resigning after four years at the helm (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)
Saga boss steps down after four-year tenure
The public were keen to dispose of waste in a responsible and effective way, the Advertising Standards Authority said (Alamy/PA)
Watchdog urges advertisers to clarify ‘green’ household waste claims
Undated handout file photo issued by Topps Tiles of one of their stores. Retailer Topps Tiles has seen annual profits tumble by more than a third and warned over weaker recent trading amid the housing market slowdown and consumer spending woes.
Topps Tiles cautions over sliding sales as annual profits slump
Engine-maker Rolls-Royce has said it wants to increase its civil aerospace margins (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce targets £500m in savings and may sell electric plane division

Conversation