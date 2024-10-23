Fife architects behind Stark’s Park revamp to change hands as owner retires after 40 years

Kirkcaldy architects Davidson Baxter Partnership (DBP) has been bought as founding partner Stewart Davidson announces he is retiring after 40 years leading the company.

Borders-based CSY Architects has acquired the firm for an undisclosed fee, in a deal brokered by KBS Corporate.

Stewart set-up his firm in 1985 as a sole partner, before teaming with Alan Baxter in 2011 and renaming his practice DBP.

The firm has designed commercial and residential developments across Fife, including plans for a new community development in the north stand of Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park.

DBP has also been involved in designs for Heineken nightclubs in Edinburgh, The Barrellman pub in Dundee, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s revamp and the Bay Hotel in Burntisland.

DBP acquired by CSY

Both Stewart and Alan will remain with their company during the transition, with Mr Davidson becoming a consultant director and Mr Baxter staying on as full-time salaried director.

CSY, who have offices in Galashiels, Dalkeith and Edinburgh, will incorporate 10 staff from DBP into their roster, bringing the team to 30.

Stewart said the merger would be best for both firms, allowing CSY to enhance its presence in the Kingdom.

He said: “CSY have three offices, in Berwick, Galashiels and Dalkeith and the Kirkcaldy office allows the business to expand its geographical reach and also integrate the interior design capability which DBP has.

“The integration of the practices provides a positive outlook for the enlarged business, with the merger allowing CSY, who currently have a team of 20+, to expand and integrate the current DBP team, bringing the practice staff numbers to 30 team members.

“A recent CSY team day in Dalkeith allowed the whole group to meet up and discuss the changes which were happening.

“It was a good opportunity to meet everyone and chat over the future opportunities with the enlarged group.”

Paul Liptrott, who facilitated the acquisition with KBS, added: “When we brought Davidson Baxter Partnership to market, I knew instantly they would be compatible to progress with a deal with CSY.

“This is a remarkably interesting pairing and contemporary in their plans as CSY now seek to place the practice within their EOT. I wish all the best to everyone involved.”