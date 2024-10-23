Fife architects behind Stark’s Park revamp to change hands as owner retires after 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife architects behind Stark’s Park revamp to change hands as owner retires after 40 years

DBP Architects is behind some of Fife's most iconic developments.

By Paul Malik
The DBP office in Kirkcaldy. Image: DBP Architects.
The DBP office in Kirkcaldy. Image: DBP Architects.

Kirkcaldy architects Davidson Baxter Partnership (DBP) has been bought as founding partner Stewart Davidson announces he is retiring after 40 years leading the company.

Borders-based CSY Architects has acquired the firm for an undisclosed fee, in a deal brokered by KBS Corporate.

Stewart set-up his firm in 1985 as a sole partner, before teaming with Alan Baxter in 2011 and renaming his practice DBP.

The firm has designed commercial and residential developments across Fife, including plans for a new community development in the north stand of Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park.

DBP has also been involved in designs for Heineken nightclubs in Edinburgh, The Barrellman pub in Dundee, Kirkcaldy Rugby Club’s revamp and the Bay Hotel in Burntisland.

DBP acquired by CSY

Both Stewart and Alan will remain with their company during the transition, with Mr Davidson becoming a consultant director and Mr Baxter staying on as full-time salaried director.

The proposed Raith Rovers Community Hub. Image: DBP Architects

CSY, who have offices in Galashiels, Dalkeith and Edinburgh, will incorporate 10 staff from DBP into their roster, bringing the team to 30.

Stewart said the merger would be best for both firms, allowing CSY to enhance its presence in the Kingdom.

He said: “CSY have three offices, in Berwick, Galashiels and Dalkeith and the Kirkcaldy office allows the business to expand its geographical reach and also integrate the interior design capability which DBP has.

Stewart Davidson, director of DBP Architects Image: DBP architects.

“The integration of the practices provides a positive outlook for the enlarged business, with the merger allowing CSY, who currently have a team of 20+, to expand and integrate the current DBP team, bringing the practice staff numbers to 30 team members.

“A recent CSY team day in Dalkeith allowed the whole group to meet up and discuss the changes which were happening.

“It was a good opportunity to meet everyone and chat over the future opportunities with the enlarged group.”

Paul Liptrott, who facilitated the acquisition with KBS, added: “When we brought Davidson Baxter Partnership to market, I knew instantly they would be compatible to progress with a deal with CSY.

“This is a remarkably interesting pairing and contemporary in their plans as CSY now seek to place the practice within their EOT. I wish all the best to everyone involved.”

