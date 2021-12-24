Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Christmas at home, a Stirling holding camp and then a 4th Olympics

By Eve Muirhead
December 24 2021, 8.00am
Team Muirhead are going to the Olympics.
We were very confident that the group of five who won the European Championships and secured Team GB’s spot at the Olympics would be the same five who got selected for Beijing.

But until you get official confirmation, you can never 100% take it for granted.

It’s happened to me four times now and being told you’re going to be an Olympian will never lose its sparkle.

It’s such a proud moment.

I’m thinking back to how different this one is to my selection for Pyeongchang.

Nothing will ever top that in terms of a family moment.

My two brothers were chosen for the men’s team, which was unbelievably special.

And it was a photographer’s dream to get us all down to the Highland Show in Edinburgh for the photocall!

To think that was in the summer, maybe about eight months before the Games, and this time it’s nearly Christmas and we’re less than two months away.

What a contrast.

First to last

From being one of the first to be selected for Team GB, I’m now one of the last.

That’s definitely not a bad thing.

It’s always been in the back of my mind that the Canadian process of leaving their selection tournament pretty late has given their winning teams an advantage.

The number of golds they’ve won would tend to back that up.

On this occasion we’re even later than Jennifer Jones and, like in Canada, we’ve been playing some strong teams under intense pressure.

I’m going home for Christmas and then the time will fly by until we’re heading out to Beijing.

For obvious reasons, there will be a lot of differences.

We’re going to be going into a holding camp in lodges just outside Stirling so it will be a bubble for everybody heading out to Beijing.

And then there’s a chartered flight into China – if you’re not on that one, you’re not going!

It’s as simple as that.

Another big difference will be no family or friends being allowed to come out with us.

My mum, dad and uncle have followed me to my previous three Games so it goes without saying they’re disappointed to miss out on this one.

But we’re all used to the sacrifices we have to make by now.

And as competitors, we’re lucky that we’re in a team sport and we’ve all got each other as support.

Eve Muirhead and her team win European gold.
This is as tight a group as I’ve been involved with and we’ll all be looking out for each other on and off the ice.

Kitting out

We’ve still got the kitting out day to look forward to in the new year.

Instead of London, I think this time it’s happening in Dundee for us.

That will be such a buzz for the other girls who haven’t done it before.

Team GB do something different each time and I’m sure it will be as fun as it always is.

I’ve had so many nice messages sent to me over the last few weeks – first for the European gold, then winning the qualifiers and now to have selection officially confirmed.

Whether they’ve been from people I know, other athletes or folk who are curling fans or have followed my career, they all mean as much as each other.

Hopefully I’ll have more to reply to in February!

