EVE MUIRHEAD: Popularity of World Cycling Championships in Scotland shows how far the sport has come

It’s been made easy for me to catch some of the Cycling World Championships because the time trial routes are about a five minute walk away from my front door in Stirling.

Just looking at the last climb up to the castle makes me feel knackered!

Even if it wasn’t so local I’d have done my best to see some elite, live sport.

You’ll always find people who get annoyed when streets are closed and there’s a bit of inconvenience to their daily lives but I’m certainly not one of them.

Even if you’re not convinced by arguments about sporting legacy, the Championships are said to be worth around £17 million to the Scottish economy.

You don’t turn your nose up at that.

I just love the idea of world class sport coming to Scotland.

I tried to get tickets for the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome but no joy. It was sold out every night.

And it was the same for the mountain bike downhill at Fort William.

Luckily, I’m going to see some BMX racing on Saturday, which I’m really looking forward to.

You forget just how many variations of cycling there are.

Sprint bravery

This year’s Etape gave me a taste for covering a long distance but that didn’t take me as far out of my comfort zone as getting on a bike with no brakes in a velodrome!

It’s about a year since I took part in Sport Relief and raced Helen Glover in the Lee Valley Velopark in Sheffield.

The pain that puts you through when the lactic acid builds up is unlike anything my curling career would ever throw at me.

It really is brutal.

Helen was a bit more familiar with it from her rowing days, that’s for sure!

You don’t actually get a proper idea of how steep the banking is until you’re sat on a saddle at the bottom of it.

Just staying on your bike for the whole race feels like an achievement.

I really do take my hat off to the sprinters – when they do the cat and mouse head to heads and then come down from the top of the track, it’s an incredible spectacle.

One of the best in sport.

Britain's first women's sprint world champion in 10 years 🚀🌈 This was the moment. #GlasgowScotland2023 | @EmmaFinucane123 pic.twitter.com/mL0L7VFZca — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 9, 2023

I actually really admire how British cycling has managed to sustain its popularity since the high point of Sir Chris, Sir Bradley Wiggins and all the other Olympians who won so many gold medals.

It definitely feels that it’s claimed a spot at the top of the minority sports for the public over here.

The attendances in Scotland this week back that up.

And the success we’re having would suggest that there could be another competitive Olympic peak around the corner.

I must admit, I really wasn’t sure what to expect at the Perth Salute on Sunday.

It was an incredible honour to be chosen to receive the Freedom of the City but you can never be sure how many people will turn out for an event like that.

The stands were packed on the North Inch and all the dancers, pipers and other performers were brilliant.

Freedom of Perth! 📜

It was a great honour for the team and I to be awarded the Freedom of the City at the Perth Salute.

A day to celebrate the City of Perth with a parade march, dance acts, displays and live music! 🎵

Thank you @PerthandKinross 😊 pic.twitter.com/SvTHXaq93f — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) August 7, 2023

It was a lovely atmosphere and myself and the girls were made to feel really special.

A big ‘thank you’ to Perth and Kinross Council and everybody who came along for making it such a memorable day.