Midweek meal: Take a bite into Phil Vickery’s nostalgic Spam fritters with spring onion mash

This is a “don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it” kind of dish.

“I had to include my version of this iconic school food staple,” says Phil Vickery.

“I vividly remember seeing the large aluminium trays stacked full of Spam fritters in the canteen. Every shop in my town served them in some way, shape or form.

“They’re real Marmite things: you either love them or hate them. I hope this recipe brings back a few memories.”

Fancy making Phil’s very own Spam fritters that are sure to help you put a different spin on the American classic which was introduced to the market in 1937?

Let us know how your take using the canned cooked pork meat weighs up.

Phil Vickery’s Spam fritters with spring onion mash

Serves 4

Ingredients

500g frozen mashed potatoes

200ml milk

50g salted butter

4 spring onions, finely chopped

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

340g can Spam, chilled

300ml sparkling water

200g self-raising flour

2-3 tablespoons cornflour

Method

Reheat the mash in a microwave-safe bowl according to the packet instructions and mix well. Add the milk and butter, and then microwave for a few seconds to melt the butter. Mix well and taste for seasoning. Stir in the spring onions and set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep pan or wok to 180C. Cut the Spam into four equal slices. Place the flour in a bowl, add the sparkling water to the flour and then mix into a soft batter. Dust each slice of Spam with a little cornflour, then dip into the batter. Carefully slide into the hot oil and cook for four to five minutes until browned and crispy. Drain well on kitchen paper. Serve with the spring onion mash.

The Canny Cook by Phil Vickery is published by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Photography by Kate Whitaker. Available now.

