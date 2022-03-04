Dundee street food van Cheese on Coast to close as owner puts it up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee street food van Cheese on Coast to close as owner puts it up for sale

The owner of Dundee street food van Cheese on Coast has announced he is selling the popular business.
By Jennifer McLaren
March 4 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Jennifer McLaren
Craig Nisbet informed customers via his Cheese on Coast social media pages earlier today of the decision to sell-up in order to pursue a new career.

The distinctive yellow food truck, which has stainless steel interiors, a double sink, gas griddle and fridge is now on the market for £8,500.

The post read: “Some sad news. Due to a change in career we are putting cheese on coast up for sale.

“It is a pick up and go street food business with plenty of event queries that we cannot service due to a lack of time.”

He added: “Thanks to all our loyal lovely supporters – it has been a blast!”

Cheese on Coast was launched in 2020 while Craig was furloughed from his job at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

Describing it as a “passion project” he served up cheesy dishes including toasties, quesadillas, street corn, salads, halloumi fries and halloumi burgers.

During its time in business Cheese on Coast could be found at locations including Dundee city centre, the City Quay, Broughty Ferry beach car park as well as pop-up events such as the Dundee Farmer’s Market.

Craig Nisbet (in yellow) and Finn Toohey at Cheese on Coast.

After Craig left school he worked in a number of kitchens.

He started off as a kitchen porter at Forgan’s, St Andrews moving on to The Newport with Jamie Scott.

He then moved on to Edinburgh where he worked at The Pompadour (now run by Dean Banks) and then Michelin-starred Number One at The Balmoral under Mark Donald, who now heads up Michelin-starred The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff.

Sad customers

Loyal customers reacted to the news with much sadness.

One wrote: “This is devastating. Where will we get our cheese hit now? Best of luck to you all.”

Another posted: “Good luck with all your future endeavours. Sad to see you go.”

Anyone interested in taking on the business or food truck should email: cheeseoncoastdundee@gmail.com.

