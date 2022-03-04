Dundee street food van Cheese on Coast to close as owner puts it up for sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of Dundee street food van Cheese on Coast has announced he is selling the popular business.

Craig Nisbet informed customers via his Cheese on Coast social media pages earlier today of the decision to sell-up in order to pursue a new career.

The distinctive yellow food truck, which has stainless steel interiors, a double sink, gas griddle and fridge is now on the market for £8,500.

The post read: “Some sad news. Due to a change in career we are putting cheese on coast up for sale.

“It is a pick up and go street food business with plenty of event queries that we cannot service due to a lack of time.”

He added: “Thanks to all our loyal lovely supporters – it has been a blast!”

Cheese on Coast was launched in 2020 while Craig was furloughed from his job at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.

Describing it as a “passion project” he served up cheesy dishes including toasties, quesadillas, street corn, salads, halloumi fries and halloumi burgers.

During its time in business Cheese on Coast could be found at locations including Dundee city centre, the City Quay, Broughty Ferry beach car park as well as pop-up events such as the Dundee Farmer’s Market.

After Craig left school he worked in a number of kitchens.

He started off as a kitchen porter at Forgan’s, St Andrews moving on to The Newport with Jamie Scott.

He then moved on to Edinburgh where he worked at The Pompadour (now run by Dean Banks) and then Michelin-starred Number One at The Balmoral under Mark Donald, who now heads up Michelin-starred The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff.

Sad customers

Loyal customers reacted to the news with much sadness.

One wrote: “This is devastating. Where will we get our cheese hit now? Best of luck to you all.”

Another posted: “Good luck with all your future endeavours. Sad to see you go.”

Anyone interested in taking on the business or food truck should email: cheeseoncoastdundee@gmail.com.

