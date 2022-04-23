5 best places to buy freshly roasted coffee in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you enjoy making fresh coffee at home, it’s important to start with good beans.

Whether you’re a coffee aficionado or just partial to the occasional cup, there are plenty places in Dundee to find the perfect blend.

Take a stroll to the city centre and, if you’re lucky, you’ll be met by the smell of roasting coffee from the legendary J.A. Braithwaite, which has been in business since 1868.

Dundee is also home to one the country’s largest roasters. Aimers is a private label producer, supplying cafes, hotels and restaurants.

There are also a few small roasters based centrally, as well as coffee shops selling quality products.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to get some freshly roasted coffee in Dundee.

J.A. Braithwaite Ltd

Dundee’s oldest shop has been selling fine teas and coffees since 1868, moving to its Castle Street premises in 1932.

Its shelves are groaning with hundreds of teas and coffees as well as all the equipment you may need to enjoy your favoured beverage.

They’re a helpful bunch, so can give plenty of advice if you’re not sure what to try. And the smell of coffee beans roasting on-site is just divine.

Address: 6 Castle Street, Dundee DD1 3AF

Empire State Coffee

If you’re a coffee lover, this is the place to go for the sights, the smells and the goodies.

Empire State Coffee roasts its own blend of coffees from Brazil and Vietnam on-site in its ‘little red roaster’ that sits by the window.

Sit in, watch the world go by, smell the beans roasting and take some home. It ticks all the boxes.

Address: 28 Whitehall Crescent, Dundee DD1 4AY

Daily Grind

From the team behind The Newport Bakery and Hard Grind barber and clothes shop, Daily Grind is a modern coffee bar with eye-popping wall murals serving up all the good stuff.

Offering sit in or takeaway seven days a week, you can grab a cup on the go, or buy some beans to take home.

With suppliers such as local Angus roasteries Sacred Grounds and Corojo Coffee Co, you’re sure to leave with a smile.

Address: 18a Exchange Street, DD1 3DL Dundee

Brewery Lane Coffee

Last year, the team behind Heather Street Food launched their own coffee brand called Brewery Lane.

Named after the Dundee street that houses the coffee roaster, owner Chris Heather sources flavoursome coffee beans from across the world.

The coffee and beans can be purchased from the infamous street food van located next to the V&A as well as local businesses such as the V&A Dundee gift shop, EH9 Espresso, The Cheesery and Fig & Fromage in Newport-on-Tay.

Address: Heather Street Food, Riverside Esplanade, Dundee DD1 4EZ

Coffee & Co

Cosy city centre coffee house Coffee & Co is a great place to recharge and top up on your caffeine.

As well as their delicious range of food and drink you can also take some of the coffee they serve home.

That’s a win-win in our book.

Address: 64 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RX