6 places to tuck into a delicious afternoon tea in Dundee

Finger sandwiches and cakes are just the beginning of the delicious offerings available for afternoon tea in the city.

And what better way to spend an afternoon with friends or family than with freshly prepared treats.

With a range of types and prices, you can pick the level of sparkle and fizz you wish to enjoy yourself or with your group from our favourites in Dundee.

Some of these afternoon teas are available to enjoy at the venues, or if you prefer to enjoy them at home, they can also be collected and taken away.

Treat yourself with an afternoon out to enjoy some of the very best baking that Dundee has to offer.

Taypark House

Taypark House in Dundee offers a delicious afternoon tea menu. Bubbly is optional, of course, but highly recommended.

Tuck into the chef’s range of savouries and the house’s famous freshly-baked scones with clotted cream and jam. Then, make your way round a mouth-watering selection of pastries and desserts.

All of Taypark House’s afternoon teas are created to order, so be sure to reserve yours 48 hours in advance.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR

Price per person:

Traditional afternoon tea: £20

Prosecco or gin and tonic afternoon tea: £25

Champagne afternoon tea: £35

Laurent Perrier Rose afternoon tea (for two): £120

Availability: Noon to 5pm daily

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom on Perth Road offers a spread that you won’t forget with their selection that boasts the wow factor.

Customers can enjoy a regular afternoon tea daily with no booking, or book their deluxe afternoon tea offering 24 hours before the date.

With the menu changing seasonally there is always something new to try, and those interested can tuck into both either at the café or for take away to sample in your own home.

Address: 242 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LL

Price per person:

Standard afternoon tea: £16.95

Deluxe afternoon tea: £19.95

Availability: Noon to 4:30 pm daily

Daisy Tasker

If you are looking for an afternoon tea with a local twist Daisy Tasker’s Dundee version will not disappoint.

Inspired by the history of the city, the experience contains dishes including Cullen skink, a butcher’s pie, a mixture of sandwiches, a scone with marmalade and a chocolate and marmalade slice.

Daisy Tasker offers the option to enjoy your food with a pot of tea or a Dundee Gin cocktail for some extra fizz.

Address: Lower Dens Mill, Constable Street, Dundee DD4 6AD

Price per person:

Dundee Tea with a pot of tea: £16.50

Dundee Tea with a Dundee Gin cocktail: £19.50

Availability: Noon to 5:30pm daily

The Post House Coffee Co

Award-winning coffee house, The Post House Coffee Co, offer their take on an afternoon tea with freshly made bakes and artisanal coffee.

Available to sit in or takeaway, the venue offers afternoon tea on weekends with booking made 24 hours in advance, and has plans to reintroduce weekdays in the coming months.

A typical afternoon tea includes sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones with cream and jam, and a mixture of five desserts which can be altered to suit dietary requirements.

Address: 104 Main Street, Invergowrie, Dundee DD2 5BE

Price per person:

Afternoon tea sit in: £15

Afternoon tea takeaway: £12.50

Availability: Weekends – sit in 2pm and 2.30pm, takeaway from 11am

The Caird

Served in their Shackleton’s restaurant, afternoon tea at The Caird is a four-course selection that can’t be missed.

The spread includes sandwiches, warm scones, macarons and fresh cream, a selection of petit fours and a choice of teas or coffee.

The Caird also offers various types of alcohol to accompany their afternoon tea including a prosecco, a bottle of gin or a cocktail tree selection.

Address: 172 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Price per person:

Standard afternoon tea: £19

Prosecco afternoon tea: £29

Gin afternoon tea: £29

Afternoon trees: £32

Availability: Noon to 4:30pm daily

The Selkie

Known for their Tapas Tuesday, The Selkie on Exchange Street also offers afternoon tea to sit-in or takeaway.

Offering a full spread of sconces, sandwiches, chorizo sausage rolls, The Wee COOK Kitchen pie, and three cakes, this afternoon tea will keep you full for hours.

They also have the options to add a glass of prosecco or a cocktail to your afternoon tea, too.

For sit-in bookings The Selkie requires a £7 deposit prior to arrival, and for takeaways you can specify the time you would like to collect.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ

Price per person:

Afternoon tea: £26

Prosecco afternoon tea: £31

Cocktail afternoon tea: £35

Availability: Noon to 6pm daily