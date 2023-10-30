5 Fife restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day

There’s no time like the present to start planning your Christmas lunch or dinner in a fabulous Fife restaurant.

From traditional Christmas lunch to more elaborate 13-course meals, there is something for everyone.

Fife is home to many high-end and budget venues creating delicious menus for you and your family to indulge in during the festive season.

If you live over the water, also see our Dundee Christmas dinner venues.

Sweet Chestnut – Dunfermline

The Sweet Chestnut pub in Dunfermline is offering a Christmas Day carvery with three courses for £58.95 per person.

You can choose from four different starters including tomato soup, chicken & herb terrine, and king prawn & smoked salmon cocktail.

Sweet Chestnut offers one of the best Sunday roasts in Fife, so we’re expecting big things from main courses such as roast turkey, sea bass & king prawns, spinach & butternut squash tart, and minted lamb shank. Of course with all the trimmings.

And with a choice of five desserts – like Christmas pudding, toffee apple tart and cherry mousse – there is something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas Day.

Address: 11 Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline KY11 8EX

Dhoom – Dunfermline

If it’s authentic Indian food in Fife you are after on Christmas Day, Dhoom Indian Streatery offers a 13-course menu for £54.95 per adult, £15.95 for children and £28.95 for children under 10.

Three pre-starters start the evening, kala channa tikki, masala turkey and rasam – a South Indian soup.

Next up are eight(!) starters, including aloo tikki chaat, chicken chaap and grilled lamb chapli kebab.

There’s a choice of ten dishes for your main, from king prawn moilee and kokum fish curry to goat karahi and paneer butter masala.

To top it all off, there’s Christmas pudding, kheer or coconut ladoo.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA

The Kingswood Hotel – Burntisland

You can arrange your Christmas celebrations with the help of The Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland, including a three-course meal for £75 per person, and £35 per child including a gift from Santa.

Start off with a glass of fizz or winter cocktail on arrival before tucking in to a traditional or Indian meal.

Starters include smoked salmon roulade, butternut squash, bacon & feta tart, and mint malai kebab.

As well as the traditional Christmas carvery, there’s baked cod loin, pork escalopes, mushroom wellington and creamy chicken on offer.

For pudding you can choose between mango kheer, winter berry pavlova, chocolate orange cheese cake, cheese & crackers, or Christmas pudding.

Address: Kingswood Hotel & Tall Trees Restaurant, Kinghorn Road, Fife KY3 9LL

Gilvenbank Hotel – Glenrothes

Located on Huntsman’s road in Glenrothes, Gilvenbank Hotel is serving up a three-course Christmas Day lunch starting at 12:30pm.

Priced at £69.95 per adult and £29.95 per child under 12, you can choose from a range of starters including mushroom and tarragon soup, cranberry & goats cheese parcels, or smoked salmon cornets.

Traditional roast turkey, roast ribeye steak, chicken Balmoral, and mushroom risotto are on the menu for the main course.

And to round off your meal you can enjoy a sticky toffee pudding, Christmas pudding, or Biscoff cheesecake if that tickles your fancy.

Address: Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes, KY7 6NL

Rufflets Hotel – St Andrews

Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews is going above and beyond with this year’s Christmas Day lunch priced at £130 per person.

The mouth-watering four-course feast starts with canapes before a starter of East Neuk smoked salmon, St Andrews Bay lobster & baby potato terrine, and caviar & leek dressing.

An intermediate course of chestnut & shiitake mushroom consomme comes before the main course, which is roast turkey with walnut & sage stuffing and vegetables.

Dessert is dark chocolate pave, chestnut, cep meringue and cherry sorbet, before tea, coffee and petit fours to end the meal.

A separate vegetarian menu of garden leek terrine for starter and walnut, sage, white bean & Hispi cabbage pie for main is also available.

Address: B939, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews, KY16 9TX