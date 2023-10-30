5 Fife restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 Fife restaurants serving up a festive lunch or dinner this Christmas Day

Cooking up a festival meal can be stressful, so here are some venues you can book for your relaxing Christmas Day lunch in Fife.

christmas day turkey dinner
Enjoy Christmas at The Royal George Hotel. Image: Shutterstock.
By Mariam Okhai & Maria Gran

There’s no time like the present to start planning your Christmas lunch or dinner in a fabulous Fife restaurant.

From traditional Christmas lunch to more elaborate 13-course meals, there is something for everyone.

Fife is home to many high-end and budget venues creating delicious menus for you and your family to indulge in during the festive season.

If you live over the water, also see our Dundee Christmas dinner venues.

Sweet Chestnut – Dunfermline

The Sweet Chestnut pub in Dunfermline is offering a Christmas Day carvery with three courses for £58.95 per person.

You can choose from four different starters including tomato soup, chicken & herb terrine, and king prawn & smoked salmon cocktail.

Sweet Chestnut offers one of the best Sunday roasts in Fife, so we’re expecting big things from main courses such as roast turkey, sea bass & king prawns, spinach & butternut squash tart, and minted lamb shank. Of course with all the trimmings.

And with a choice of five desserts – like Christmas pudding, toffee apple tart and cherry mousse – there is something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas Day.

Address: 11 Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline KY11 8EX

Christmas Day carvery at The Sweet Chestnut in Fife
The Sweet Chestnut’s carvery will have you salivating. Image: The Sweet Chestnut

Dhoom – Dunfermline

If it’s authentic Indian food in Fife you are after on Christmas Day, Dhoom Indian Streatery offers a 13-course menu for £54.95 per adult, £15.95 for children and £28.95 for children under 10.

Three pre-starters start the evening, kala channa tikki, masala turkey and rasam – a South Indian soup.

Next up are eight(!) starters, including aloo tikki chaat, chicken chaap and grilled lamb chapli kebab.

There’s a choice of ten dishes for your main, from king prawn moilee and kokum fish curry to goat karahi and paneer butter masala.

To top it all off, there’s Christmas pudding, kheer or coconut ladoo.

Address: 19-25 New Row, Dunfermline KY12 7EA 

Dish from Dhoom in Fife
Dhoom’s dak bungalow chicken main with sides. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Kingswood Hotel – Burntisland

You can arrange your Christmas celebrations with the help of The Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland, including a three-course meal for £75 per person, and £35 per child including a gift from Santa.

Start off with a glass of fizz or winter cocktail on arrival before tucking in to a traditional or Indian meal.

Starters include smoked salmon roulade, butternut squash, bacon & feta tart, and mint malai kebab.

As well as the traditional Christmas carvery, there’s baked cod loin, pork escalopes, mushroom wellington and creamy chicken on offer.

For pudding you can choose between mango kheer, winter berry pavlova, chocolate orange cheese cake, cheese & crackers, or Christmas pudding.

Address: Kingswood Hotel & Tall Trees Restaurant, Kinghorn Road, Fife KY3 9LL

The Kingswood Hotel in Fife
The Kingswood Hotel is hosting festive events throughout December.

Gilvenbank Hotel – Glenrothes

Located on Huntsman’s road in Glenrothes, Gilvenbank Hotel is serving up a three-course Christmas Day lunch starting at 12:30pm.

Priced at £69.95 per adult and £29.95 per child under 12, you can choose from a range of starters including mushroom and tarragon soup, cranberry & goats cheese parcels, or smoked salmon cornets.

Traditional roast turkey, roast ribeye steak, chicken Balmoral, and mushroom risotto are on the menu for the main course.

And to round off your meal you can enjoy a sticky toffee pudding, Christmas pudding, or Biscoff cheesecake if that tickles your fancy.

Address: Huntsman’s Road, Glenrothes, KY7 6NL

A roast turkey Christmas Day dinner
Enjoy a traditional roast turkey at Gilvenbank Hotel. Image: Shutterstock

Rufflets Hotel – St Andrews

Rufflets Hotel in St Andrews is going above and beyond with this year’s Christmas Day lunch priced at £130 per person.

The mouth-watering four-course feast starts with canapes before a starter of East Neuk smoked salmon, St Andrews Bay lobster & baby potato terrine, and caviar & leek dressing.

An intermediate course of chestnut & shiitake mushroom consomme comes before the main course, which is roast turkey with walnut & sage stuffing and vegetables.

Dessert is dark chocolate pave, chestnut, cep meringue and cherry sorbet, before tea, coffee and petit fours to end the meal.

A separate vegetarian menu of garden leek terrine for starter and walnut, sage, white bean & Hispi cabbage pie for main is also available.

Address: B939, Strathkinness Low Road, St Andrews, KY16 9TX

Scottish venison dish at Rufflets St Andrews
Rufflets St Andrews’ Scottish venison with pickled red cabbage, pear and neeps. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Food & Drink

Fillet of sea bass with a fish & seafood bisque at The Claret & Grouse in Kinross.
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Kinross
Co-founder Matt Broadbent holding up six colourful bars of Ocelot Chocolate.
Husband-and-wife's Dundee chocolate firm to go for 'world domination'
Julia Cox from Food with Jooj holding a colourful homemade salad
Perthshire self-taught cook brings local sharing platters to the table
Nando's will be opening it's doors in Perth soon.
Exact opening date for Perth Nando's revealed
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. For food and drink MPT listicle on the top locations to visit for a Sunday carvery in Tayside and Fife. Picture shows; Farmhouse Inn Sunday roast. Farmhouse Inn, Dundee. Supplied by Farmhouse Inn Date; Unknown
5 must-try Sunday roasts to tuck into in Fife
Jamie Scott standing by the bar inside The Cove at The Newport.
Newport celebrity chef Jamie Scott is a man in a hurry: 'I don't want…
The delightful smoked haddock rarebit.
Restaurant review: Nairn's has risen from the ashes to spread its wings again
Maria and Joanna holding up their food from Greggs in Dundee
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of Dundee's new Greggs?
The whisky from Cask & Bottle Co.
Malt musings: Mannochmore single cask from Cask and Bottle Co made a big impression
Broughty Ferry cafes
5 Broughty Ferry cafes to grab a slice of cake and other sweet treats

Conversation