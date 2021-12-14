Unique crab-shaped house near Montrose is catch of the day for £375k

The Crab House is looking forward to a visit from Santa Claws.

The striking property is shaped like a crab, with two ‘claws’ to the front enclosing a sheltered courtyard.

Its distinctive design is inspired by its coastal location in the village of Johnshaven.

Completed in 2014, the south-facing property has been thoughtfully constructed using locally-sourced Douglas fir timber and a curved roof laid with sedum. Extensive windows throughout take advantage of the beautiful sea views. Well insulated, the Crab House has an EPC rating of ‘B’, for energy efficiency.

On the first floor is an exceptional living space including kitchen area, dining area and sitting room. The entire frontage is glazed and double doors open on to a glass balcony extending the width of the house. A clever wood burning stove rotates 360 degrees so you can always gaze at the flames.

Claws for effect

A conservatory is in one of the ground floor ‘claws’. This would be ideal as a hobby room or additional living space. There are two spacious double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room and the other having a bathroom with wet room shower area.

The second ‘claw’ is detached from the main house and is designed as a substantial greenhouse. Between the claws is a sheltered courtyard providing an ideal outdoor seating area, and steps leading to the front door.

The plot extends to just over half an acre. The Crab House’s owners have created a wildlife-friendly garden that is welcoming to insects, birds, butterflies and bees with fruit trees, wild grass, flowers and natural paths meandering through. There are enclosed vegetable cages, a productive vegetable garden and a greenhouse.

A shell-tered garden

The charming Shepherd’s hut with wood burning stove provides accommodation for guests and high on the hill behind the Crab House is a timber glazed workshop, positioned perfectly to capture the incredible views and offering a special retreat.

The Crab House is located in the historic fishing village of Johnshaven in Kincardineshire. A charming traditional village, it has narrow streets overlooking the harbour, a pub, village shop and small primary school. This part of the coastline features rugged rocky outcrops and cliffs, interspersed with sandy bays and beaches.

St Cyrus beach is only a few minutes’ drive down the coast and is a popular nature reserve. Johnshaven is situated midway between Montrose and Stonehaven and local shops are available in Inverbervie, a short drive away.

The Crab House, West Street, Johnshaven is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £375,000.