Home Lifestyle Property

Inside 5 Tayside and Fife homes you can buy for the average UK house price

By Jack McKeown
June 22 2022, 3.28pm Updated: June 22 2022, 4.36pm
Post Thumbnail

The average UK house price hit £289,000 this month. We take a look at what that can buy you in Tayside and Fife.

Wormit

The average house certainly doesn’t have this view! On Riverside Road in Wormit, this semi-detached traditional stone house is set just a few yards from the Tay. It enjoys a fantastic vista across the river from its living room bay window and from the master bedroom.

It’s on sale for offers over £290,000.

Letham

If you lived in the south-east of England you might pay a million pounds for a detached stone house with three bedrooms and a beautiful garden.

In the Angus village of Letham all that costs comfortably under £300,000. This handsome property has some beautiful stone detailing and a wonderful landscaped garden.

Inside there’s a living room, dining room, kitchen, utility, bathroom, three spacious bedrooms and a shower room.

It’s on sale for o/o £290,000.

Anstruther

This house needs a good bit of modernisation but it is in Anstruther, one of the most lovely villages in the East Neuk of Fife.

The four-bedroom home is on the market for the first time. It has a living room with bay window, a dining kitchen, shower room, sunroom and three bedrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs is a master bedroom with WC.

It has the potential to be renovated into a fantastic modern home, and is on sale for offers over £290,000.

Kirriemuir

There aren’t many parts of the country where the average house price buys you a huge, detached modern family home.

It does in Kirriemuir though. This four-bedroom home on Bon Scott Place is in move in condition.

It has a spacious lounge, a family room, dining kitchen, and four bedrooms including an en suite master. There are large gardens and an attached garage.

It’s on sale for offers over £285,000.

Broughty Ferry

Broughty Ferry is one of the east coast’s most special towns. The home of Bob Servant has a thriving town centre, a fantastic beach, and some superb pubs and restaurants.

This town house on St. Vincent Street is at the heart of the town. The beach is just around the corner, and Brook Street’s shops and cafe’s are also just a few seconds walk away.

A degree of modernisation is required but with five bedrooms over three levels and a private garden to the rear there is a huge amount of space for the money.

It’s on sale for offers over £280,000.

