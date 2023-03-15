Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most viewed properties in Tayside for February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most viewed properties in Tayside for February

By Jack McKeown
March 15 2023, 8.39am
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC last month. Image: TSPC.

A handsome semi-detached villa was the most viewed TSPC property in February.

The Tayside property portal has put together its list of the 10 most viewed properties over the past month.

Many of the top homes were located in Broughty Ferry and Dundee, with other popular listings in Arbroath and Longforgan.

A variety of home styles gained interest from TSPC house hunters, from a two-bedroom top floor flat in the iconic cobbled street of Strawberrybank, to a six-bedroom one-of-a-kind home referred to as the ‘doll’s house’.

The average property price for the top ten homes was £340,000, and nine of the properties featured three bedrooms or more.

Nine of the properties were listed in February and eight are now under offer. The average selling time for these homes was 10 days, showing that buyer demand in Dundee and Angus remains strong.

TSPC Manager Lynne Hill said: “February has been a positive month for TSPC and the property market overall.

“Visitors to tspc.co.uk increased by 11% compared to the same period last year and the average property price for the month in Dundee and Angus was £189,288, an increase of 20% year on year.

Racking up more than 95,000 views between them, the 10 most popular properties are as follows:

1. Blackness Road

Address: 330 Blackness Road, Dundee, DD2 1SD
Price: Offers over £430,000
Status: Under offer
Inside the Blackness Road villa - the most viewed home on TSPC
The most-viewed home was this tastefully updated villa on Dundee’s Blackness Road. Image TSPC.

With more than 15,500 views this fabulous stone-built semi-detached period villa located in the desirable West End of Dundee was the most popular property.

Upgraded to a high standard and remodelled by the current owner it offers spacious and versatile accommodation over three levels.

The seamless blend of modern family living with period features makes it an impressive family home. The large south facing garden with raised patio, seating area and views towards the River Tay is the cherry on top.

2. Longforgan

Address: 8 Worbey Place, Longforgan, DD2 5BS
Price: Offers over £385,000
Status: Under offer
This Longforgan property is number 2 on the list of most viewed properties for TSPC in February
This house in Longforgan received a lot of attention. Image TSPC.

In second place is this property that offers space for all the family.

Features include five bedrooms, a large lounge with a fireplace that overlooks the surrounding countryside, a spacious kitchen with a dining area, a Jack and Jill style en suite and a double garage.

Located in the popular village of Longforgan, it is set within mature grounds and even has its own vegetable plot.

3. Arbroath

Address: 12 Salisbury Place, Arbroath, DD11 2AE
Price: Offers over £420,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Arbroath has a lot of space. Image: TSPC.

Located in the West End of Arbroath, this much admired 1914 home is also referred to as the ‘doll’s house’.

The highly distinctive architecturally designed home offers generous accommodation across three floors and includes three reception rooms and six bedrooms.

Outside, the south facing garden to the front has a summerhouse, greenhouse and two outhouses, as well as a tree tyre swing.

4. Dundee

Address: 34 Corbie Wood, Dundee, DD4 9RQ
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under offer
This detached bungalow is on a quiet street in Dundee.
This detached bungalow is on a quiet street in Dundee. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place is this beautiful detached bungalow located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Corbie Wood, Dundee.

Sitting on a good-sized corner plot, the home has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, and an open plan kitchen/diner.

Outside, the driveway leads to a large double garage that benefits from power and light.

5. Dundee

Address: 9 Clement Park Road, Dundee, DD2 3NJ
Price: Offers over £165,000
Status: Offer accepted from closing date
This home went to a closing date after only 10 days. Image: TSPC.

The attic floor main bedroom with en suite in this mid-terraced villa piqued viewers interest and a closing date was set after being on the market for only 10 days.

Located in a popular residential area within Dundee, it’s close to a number of local amenities and has excellent commuter bus routes.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 37 Fairfield Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1PL
Price: Offers over £400,000
Status: Under offer
This handsome home in Broughty Ferry is number six on the list.
This handsome home in Broughty Ferry is number six on the list. Image: TSPC.

As you enter the gated driveway to this Broughty Ferry home you can’t help but admire the beautiful turret-style extension that houses the kitchen/diner, utility, and shower room.

The interior benefits from a unique loggia and bright and spacious rooms. Outside is a combination of lawn with patio and decked areas and a small pond.

7. Dundee

Address: 2D Strawberrybank, Dundee, DD2 1BJ
Price: Offers over £155,000
Status: Active
Strawberrybank is one of Dundee’s oldest and most charming streets. Image: TSPC.

Located on the most beautiful cobbled lane in Dundee, Strawberrybank, this two-bedroom maisonette flat is ideal for professionals, students or as an investment opportunity.

Offering views of Fife and the River Tay, the flat is perfectly located for those looking to live within the city centre. Recent works have been carried out to maintain the integrity of the property’s roof and chimneys.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 3 Cairnwell Gardens, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3XH
Price: Offers over £325,000
Status: Under offer
This home in Broughty Ferry benefits from a converted garage. Image: TSPC.

Offering flexible family living in a desirable location, 3 Cairnwell Gardens was popular with TSPC house hunters.

The garage conversion provides either a fifth bedroom or office space, the beautiful family room has a vaulted ceiling and French doors that lead to the rear garden, and the modern kitchen/diner offers a great space for socialising.

Three of the bedrooms benefit from built-in storage whilst bedroom two features a vanity area.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: 14 Glenfeshie Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3XE
Price: Offers over £500,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry house is the most expensive on the list.
This house in Broughty Ferry is the most expensive on the list. Image: TSPC.

The most expensive listing in the top ten is this desirable home located in Clearwater Park Estate.

It has been tastefully upgraded by the current owners with no expense spared.

Practical highlights include split level Hive heating, eight CCTV cameras, double self-cleaning ovens, a Quooker hot water tap, electric blinds, and an electric charging point.

A charming Juliet balcony overlooks the rear garden and the attic offers a large storage area that has been fully insulated and floored.

It’s no surprise that this home gained a lot of interest and went under offer after only four days on the market.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 35 Fairfield Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1PL
Price: Offers over £380,000
Status: Active
This house and its neighbour both proved popular. Image: TSPC.

Broughty Ferry’s Fairfield Road is popular – the neighbouring house to this one claimed the sixth spot on our list.

This two storey home has a dining room, breakfasting kitchen, lounge and utility room. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?
The three properties are on the waterfront at Pittenweem. Image: Rettie.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
Birchwood Cottage has spectacular views and is within walking distance of St Andrews. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents.
Home, cafe and gallery near St Andrews that raised £250k for charity on sale…
This magnificent Fife castle is on sale for £8 million. Image: Savills.
5 Perthshire, Fife, Dundee and Angus homes up for grabs if money's no object
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
This beautiful lodge house is near the coast in Kirkcaldy. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best stone houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k

Most Read

1
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
9
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
4
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven hours
6
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
7
Snow is expected to fall across Perth tomorrow. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
ANOTHER snow and ice warning issued for Perthshire and Angus
8
Rebecca Hamilton, 14, at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Fears for future of curling in Perth as Dewars Centre faces axe
9
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
10
Drynan created a fake Facebook profile and began making threats to the woman.
Fife bus station boss placed on sex register after indecent messages to cancer survivor

More from The Courier

Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing. Image: Matteo Bell
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
The Ford Focus ST. Image: Ford.
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
The 80s-themed spin class at The Shed. Picture: Chris Sumner.
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving trial Picture shows; Kevin Martin. Livingston Sheriff Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 14/03/2023
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
Fife barber Cammy Barnes (front right) is cutting the Scotland rugby team's hair then performing at Murrayfield ahead of the Six Nations Italy clash. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife's singing barber 'more nervous' about cutting Scotland rugby team's hair than his pre-match…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driving Picture shows; Byron Phipson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug supply Picture shows; Daniel Hanley. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/03/2023
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda
Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum

Editor's Picks

Most Commented