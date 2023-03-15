Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most viewed properties in Tayside for February

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A handsome semi-detached villa was the most viewed TSPC property in February.

The Tayside property portal has put together its list of the 10 most viewed properties over the past month.

Many of the top homes were located in Broughty Ferry and Dundee, with other popular listings in Arbroath and Longforgan.

A variety of home styles gained interest from TSPC house hunters, from a two-bedroom top floor flat in the iconic cobbled street of Strawberrybank, to a six-bedroom one-of-a-kind home referred to as the ‘doll’s house’.

The average property price for the top ten homes was £340,000, and nine of the properties featured three bedrooms or more.

Nine of the properties were listed in February and eight are now under offer. The average selling time for these homes was 10 days, showing that buyer demand in Dundee and Angus remains strong.

TSPC Manager Lynne Hill said: “February has been a positive month for TSPC and the property market overall.

“Visitors to tspc.co.uk increased by 11% compared to the same period last year and the average property price for the month in Dundee and Angus was £189,288, an increase of 20% year on year.

Racking up more than 95,000 views between them, the 10 most popular properties are as follows:

1. Blackness Road

Address: 330 Blackness Road, Dundee, DD2 1SD

Price: Offers over £430,000

Status: Under offer

With more than 15,500 views this fabulous stone-built semi-detached period villa located in the desirable West End of Dundee was the most popular property.

Upgraded to a high standard and remodelled by the current owner it offers spacious and versatile accommodation over three levels.

The seamless blend of modern family living with period features makes it an impressive family home. The large south facing garden with raised patio, seating area and views towards the River Tay is the cherry on top.

2. Longforgan

Address: 8 Worbey Place, Longforgan, DD2 5BS

Price: Offers over £385,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is this property that offers space for all the family.

Features include five bedrooms, a large lounge with a fireplace that overlooks the surrounding countryside, a spacious kitchen with a dining area, a Jack and Jill style en suite and a double garage.

Located in the popular village of Longforgan, it is set within mature grounds and even has its own vegetable plot.

3. Arbroath

Address: 12 Salisbury Place, Arbroath, DD11 2AE

Price: Offers over £420,000

Status: Under offer

Located in the West End of Arbroath, this much admired 1914 home is also referred to as the ‘doll’s house’.

The highly distinctive architecturally designed home offers generous accommodation across three floors and includes three reception rooms and six bedrooms.

Outside, the south facing garden to the front has a summerhouse, greenhouse and two outhouses, as well as a tree tyre swing.

4. Dundee

Address: 34 Corbie Wood, Dundee, DD4 9RQ

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth place is this beautiful detached bungalow located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Corbie Wood, Dundee.

Sitting on a good-sized corner plot, the home has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, two bathrooms, a utility room, and an open plan kitchen/diner.

Outside, the driveway leads to a large double garage that benefits from power and light.

5. Dundee

Address: 9 Clement Park Road, Dundee, DD2 3NJ

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Offer accepted from closing date

The attic floor main bedroom with en suite in this mid-terraced villa piqued viewers interest and a closing date was set after being on the market for only 10 days.

Located in a popular residential area within Dundee, it’s close to a number of local amenities and has excellent commuter bus routes.

6. Broughty Ferry

Address: 37 Fairfield Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1PL

Price: Offers over £400,000

Status: Under offer

As you enter the gated driveway to this Broughty Ferry home you can’t help but admire the beautiful turret-style extension that houses the kitchen/diner, utility, and shower room.

The interior benefits from a unique loggia and bright and spacious rooms. Outside is a combination of lawn with patio and decked areas and a small pond.

7. Dundee

Address: 2D Strawberrybank, Dundee, DD2 1BJ

Price: Offers over £155,000

Status: Active

Located on the most beautiful cobbled lane in Dundee, Strawberrybank, this two-bedroom maisonette flat is ideal for professionals, students or as an investment opportunity.

Offering views of Fife and the River Tay, the flat is perfectly located for those looking to live within the city centre. Recent works have been carried out to maintain the integrity of the property’s roof and chimneys.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 3 Cairnwell Gardens, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3XH

Price: Offers over £325,000

Status: Under offer

Offering flexible family living in a desirable location, 3 Cairnwell Gardens was popular with TSPC house hunters.

The garage conversion provides either a fifth bedroom or office space, the beautiful family room has a vaulted ceiling and French doors that lead to the rear garden, and the modern kitchen/diner offers a great space for socialising.

Three of the bedrooms benefit from built-in storage whilst bedroom two features a vanity area.

9. Broughty Ferry

Address: 14 Glenfeshie Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3XE

Price: Offers over £500,000

Status: Under offer

The most expensive listing in the top ten is this desirable home located in Clearwater Park Estate.

It has been tastefully upgraded by the current owners with no expense spared.

Practical highlights include split level Hive heating, eight CCTV cameras, double self-cleaning ovens, a Quooker hot water tap, electric blinds, and an electric charging point.

A charming Juliet balcony overlooks the rear garden and the attic offers a large storage area that has been fully insulated and floored.

It’s no surprise that this home gained a lot of interest and went under offer after only four days on the market.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 35 Fairfield Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1PL

Price: Offers over £380,000

Status: Active

Broughty Ferry’s Fairfield Road is popular – the neighbouring house to this one claimed the sixth spot on our list.

This two storey home has a dining room, breakfasting kitchen, lounge and utility room. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom.