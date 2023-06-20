Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land

A Perthshire house with a separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property, about six miles from Blair Atholl, is being sold for offers between £895,000 and £1.14 million – depending on how much land is included in the deal.

The ground floor of Kinaldy House is home to a large kitchen, with an Aga range cooker, and is described as the “heart of the house”.

The ground floor also includes a W/C, bathroom, utility room, sitting room and dining room.

Access to the 1980s Mozolowski & Murray conservatory can be found from the sitting room.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, with the master boasting an en-suite.

According to property agent Savills, there is “lots of scope” to convert one of the bedrooms into another bathroom.

As well as the main house, the property comes with a small one-bedroom cottage.

The wood-lined property has a sitting room, small kitchen, shower room and an open fire.

It is currently being run as a holiday home and the contents of the cottage can be bought too.

A two-storey stone building with an office and workshop and two pen-fronted barns are also included.

All of this, plus 25 acres of land, is on sale for offers over £895,000.

Up to 146 acres of land for sale at Perthshire house

However, prospective buyers also have the option of adding a further 121 acres of land to the deal.

The land – which can be included with the main property or sold as a separate lot – includes rough grazing and five acres of light native woodland.

It also incorporates the old settlement of Upper Kinaldy.

The land, situated to the east of the main property, is for sale for offers over £250,000.

Kinaldy House is being marketed by Savills.

