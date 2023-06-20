Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire house for sale with separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land

The property is about six miles from Blair Atholl.

By Kieran Webster
Outside view of Kinaldy House.
Kinaldy House in Perthshire. Image: Savills.

A Perthshire house with a separate cottage and huge 146-acre plot of land has gone on the market.

The six-bedroom property, about six miles from Blair Atholl, is being sold for offers between £895,000 and £1.14 million – depending on how much land is included in the deal.

The ground floor of Kinaldy House is home to a large kitchen, with an Aga range cooker, and is described as the “heart of the house”.

A view of the property's kitchen including a red Aga.
The large kitchen, which features an Aga. Image: Savills
The dining room, which features a purple carpet and bay windows.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The sitting room also has a purple carpet and bay windows.
The sitting room. Image: Savills.

The ground floor also includes a W/C, bathroom, utility room, sitting room and dining room.

Access to the 1980s Mozolowski & Murray conservatory can be found from the sitting room.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, with the master boasting an en-suite.

The conservatory is linked to the sitting room
The conservatory. Image: Savills.
Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Savills.
One of the guest rooms
One of the guest rooms. Image: Savills.

According to property agent Savills, there is “lots of scope” to convert one of the bedrooms into another bathroom.

As well as the main house, the property comes with a small one-bedroom cottage.

The wood-lined property has a sitting room, small kitchen, shower room and an open fire.

An outside view of the cottage that comes with the property.
The property comes with a one-bedroom cottage. Image: Savills
The smaller cottage's living room.
The smaller cottage’s living room. Image: Savills
A double bed in the smaller cottage's bedroom
The cottage’s bedroom. Image: Savills

It is currently being run as a holiday home and the contents of the cottage can be bought too.

A two-storey stone building with an office and workshop and two pen-fronted barns are also included.

All of this, plus 25 acres of land, is on sale for offers over £895,000.

Up to 146 acres of land for sale at Perthshire house

However, prospective buyers also have the option of adding a further 121 acres of land to the deal.

The land – which can be included with the main property or sold as a separate lot – includes rough grazing and five acres of light native woodland.

It also incorporates the old settlement of Upper Kinaldy.

A picture showing Kinaldy House and its land.
Kinaldy House comes with 25 acres of land. Image: Savills.
Ariel shot of ruined settlement Upper Kinaldy.
Lot two includes 121 acres of land and houses ruined settlement Upper Kinaldy. Image: Savills.

The land, situated to the east of the main property, is for sale for offers over £250,000.

Kinaldy House is being marketed by Savills.

A series of other eye-catching properties are for sale across Tayside and Fife.

More from The Courier

Best Western Keavil House Hotel.
Owners sell popular Fife hotel after 35 years
Charlie Gilmour has moved from St Johnstone to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Charlie Gilmour: Former St Johnstone midfielder joins Inverness Caledonian Thistle on two-year deal
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Smith missing from Leven Picture shows; Stuart Smith . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for man, 37, missing from Fife
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub