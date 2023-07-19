5 of the best auction properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best auction properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Buying a property at auction is not for the faint hearted but for those who've done their homework there are bargains to be had.

Auction properties like this one in Perth can be a bargain but you need to do your homework. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Most property hunters don’t consider buying a property at auction.

But property auctions are not just for the gung ho geezers you see on Homes Under the Hammer. There are genuine bargains to be had.

That said, there are also pitfalls. In most cases the sale is final on the drop of the gavel. If you later find out the house you thought was perfect is riddled with rot it’s on you to sort out.

Buying at a property auction isn’t as straightforward as going through an estate agent. Prices tend to be listed as either opening bids or guide prices.

There is no guarantee the property won’t sell for more – it goes to the highest bidder. Be wary of fees as well. Most auction property websites charge around three or four per cent of the sale price as their fee.

Be mindful of all this, do your homework on the property you want, and you can still come away with a bargain though.

Here are five auction properties in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

Anstruther

This flat in the East Neuk has four bedrooms. Image: Zoopla.

It’s very rare for auction properties in the East Neuk to come on sale. The beautiful stretch of coastline is one of Fife’s biggest property hotspots and homes there tend to sell very quickly.

This large flat is located just a quarter of a mile from Anstruther’s famous harbour and beach.

It has sitting tenants in place who are currently paying £500pcm.

13 Mayview Road, Anstruther is on sale with Future Property Auctions with an opening bid price of £94,000.

Brechin

This auction property is on a quiet street in Brechin. Image: Zoopla.

This terraced house is located on a quiet street near Inch Park in Brechin. The River South Esk is a short distance away and the town centre is also close by.

Although it requires refurbishment, the mid-terraced home offers an opportunity to add value.

On the ground floor is a lounge with stairs leading to the upper level, a kitchen and bathroom. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.

The house is on an elevated site with far reaching views. A large terraced garden offers plenty of outdoor space and there’s also a single garage.

4 Andover Hill Lower, Brechin is on sale with Auction House Scotland for a guide price of £59,500.

Perth

This flat in Perth would suit a seasoned developer. Image: Zoopla.

This auction property in Perth has tremendous potential but isn’t for the faint hearted.

Requiring full renovation it’s probably best suited for seasoned developers. There are seven bedrooms spread over two storeys. Planning permission is in place to convert the unit into two flats each with two bedrooms.

There is a great opportunity to add value though. The flat is located right on the banks of the River Tay and has wonderful views across the water to Perth City Centre.

6D Bridgend, Perth is on sale with Future Property Auctions for a guide price of £115,000.

Dundee

This tenement flat has three bedrooms. Image: Zoopla.

This three bedroom flat on Sibbald Street occupies a nice location in Dundee. On a quiet cul-de-sac off Dens Road, it’s close to Stobswell’s amenities and a short bus ride from the city centre.

It requires some refurbishment but comes with double glazing and gas central heating. There is a living room, dining kitchen, three double bedrooms and a bathroom.

3/0, 4 Sibbald Street, Dundee is on sale with Prime Property Auctions for a guide price of £70,000.

Dunfermline

This house in Dunfermline could make a nice family home. Image: Zoopla.

This traditional terraced house is on a quiet street near the centre of Dunfermline.

The town’s public park is on the doorstep and Carnegie Hall is just a short stroll away. The house has been partially refurbished, with new plasterboard and flooring, and requires finishing to turn it into a fantastic family home.

There is a living room, kitchen and utility on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The large rear garden gets the sun all day.

66 Appin Crescent, Dunfermline is on sale with Future Property Auctions for a guide price of £125,000.

