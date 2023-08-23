Take a look inside 4 eco-friendly architect designed homes in Dundee

Dighty Estate is a small development of eco-friendly properties near the edge of Dundee.

Located in Whitfield, the three-bedroom semi-detached homes have been designed by Dundee architect Jon Frullani.

They sit on Cairn Avenue, a quiet residential street. All four remaining homes are energy efficient with heating and hot water supplied by air source heat pumps.

The properties have open plan living/dining/kitchens. Another great feature is the bifold doors that open onto rear gardens.

They are fitted with German kitchens and integrated appliances. Each house has three high quality bathrooms as well.

Electric car charging

The houses have a large parking area and an electric car charging point.

The Dighty Estate was constructed by Castle Developments and is marketed by Harmony Homes.

Now that the houses are completed, incentives are being offered on the four remaining homes in the development. Firstly, prices have been cut from £250,000 to £240,000.

The company is paying the LBTT duty. Floor coverings are being included throughout. Meanwhile, the front and rear garden will have a turfed lawn supplied.

Open viewings are taking place on Sunday August 27 from 11am-4pm at plot 14 in the development.

The four remaining properties at the Dighty Estate, Cairn Avenue, Dundee are on sale with Harmony Homes.