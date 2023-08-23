Take a look inside 4 eco-friendly architect designed homes in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Take a look inside 4 eco-friendly architect designed homes in Dundee

Four homes remain in the exclusive Dighty Estate development, designed by Dundee architect Jon Frullani. Open viewings are taking place this Sunday.

By Jack McKeown
The Dighty Estate homes have air source heat pumps and EV chargers. Image: Harmony Homes.
The Dighty Estate homes have air source heat pumps and EV chargers. Image: Harmony Homes.

Dighty Estate is a small development of eco-friendly properties near the edge of Dundee.

Located in Whitfield, the three-bedroom semi-detached homes have been designed by Dundee architect Jon Frullani.

They sit on Cairn Avenue, a quiet residential street. All four remaining homes are energy efficient with heating and hot water supplied by air source heat pumps.

Bifold doors open onto the garden. Image: Harmony Homes.

The properties have open plan living/dining/kitchens. Another great feature is the bifold doors that open onto rear gardens.

They are fitted with German kitchens and integrated appliances. Each house has three high quality bathrooms as well.

Electric car charging

The houses have a large parking area and an electric car charging point.

The Dighty Estate was constructed by Castle Developments and is marketed by Harmony Homes.

The ground floor is largely open plan. Image: Harmony Homes.

Now that the houses are completed, incentives are being offered on the four remaining homes in the development. Firstly, prices have been cut from £250,000 to £240,000.

The company is paying the LBTT duty. Floor coverings are being included throughout. Meanwhile, the front and rear garden will have a turfed lawn supplied.

Open viewings are taking place on Sunday August 27 from 11am-4pm at plot 14 in the development.

The four remaining properties at the Dighty Estate, Cairn Avenue, Dundee are on sale with Harmony Homes.

 

More from Property

Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry has had its price reduced by £60k. Image: Savills.
5 high end homes in Dundee, Fife and Perthshire that have had their prices…
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, Perthshire
For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens
Carmichael Lodge, Elie.
Look inside multi-award winning Elie five-bedroom house - on the market for £1.3m
Redlatches is set in nearly 20 acres of wonderful countryside in Glenisla. Image: Savills.
Wonderful cottage in Glenisla has 19.5 acres and beautiful lochan
The home benefits views looking over the 18th green. Image: Savills
'Dream' £2.3m St Andrews apartment with stunning views over Old Course for sale
Ardpeaton in Gleneagles.
Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m
Mains Church, now being sold as a flat
Rare chance to live inside 1800s Dundee church as flat goes up for sale
The exterior of Woodcroft in Perth.
Former five-star Perth guesthouse could become residential home
This former flax mill in rural Angus is a perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee
The new family home will wrap around the historic Pitairlie doocot. Image: Voigt Architects
17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home

Conversation