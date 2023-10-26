Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k

A Fife home with the sea at the bottom of its garden is now available for less than £300,000.

The property is in the scenic village of Cellardyke, next to Anstruther in the East Neuk.

It went on the market earlier this year and has had its price slashed twice.

It is for sale at a fixed price of £295,000 – well below the home report valuation of £375,000.

The property on Shore Street is described as a “spectacular coastal opportunity with breathtaking sea views and huge potential”.

Thought to date back to the early 1800s, the semi-detached house needs a full refurbishment.

The property has scope for three or four bedrooms and one or two reception rooms.

It also has a sizeable attic that can be redeveloped.

Additionally, there is a sea wall outbuilding which has the potential to be converted into a self-contained studio or annexe.

Many of the rooms and outdoor spaces offer views of the Forth estuary and the Isle of May.

The Cellardyke house, which first came on the market in April for £359,000, is being marketed with Rettie & Co.

Elsewhere in Fife, a detached cottage surrounded within walking distance of St Andrews is on the market for £95,000 – but with one big catch.

And in southern Fife, an apartment with breathtaking views of the Forth bridges is up for sale in Dalgety Bay.