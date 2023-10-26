Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k

The East Neuk home has had its asking price reduced.

By Andrew Robson
Fife home with sea views for under £300k
The Shore Street property is described as a spectacular coastal opportunity. Image: Rettie

A Fife home with the sea at the bottom of its garden is now available for less than £300,000.

The property is in the scenic village of Cellardyke, next to Anstruther in the East Neuk.

It went on the market earlier this year and has had its price slashed twice.

It is for sale at a fixed price of £295,000 – well below the home report valuation of £375,000.

The property on Shore Street is described as a “spectacular coastal opportunity with breathtaking sea views and huge potential”.

The Fife home with sea views.
The house is on the seafront in Cellardyke. Image: Rettie
27 Shore Street Anstruther Fife
The home dates from the 1800s. Image: Rettie
27 Shore Street Anstruther Fife
The property offers the chance to live in picturesque Cellardyke. Image: Rettie

Thought to date back to the early 1800s, the semi-detached house needs a full refurbishment.

The property has scope for three or four bedrooms and one or two reception rooms.

It also has a sizeable attic that can be redeveloped.

Living space in the Anstruther property
Living space in the property. Image: Rettie
Kitchen at Shore Street home
The kitchen, while dated, is spacious and bright. Image: Rettie
Stunning seascape from the kitchen window.
A stunning seascape from the kitchen window. Image Rettie.
Room at the Fife coastal home with sea views
The property is more than 1,300 sq ft in size. Image: Rettie
The sizable attic at Fife home
The sizable attic is an ideal space for development. Image: Rettie

Additionally, there is a sea wall outbuilding which has the potential to be converted into a self-contained studio or annexe.

Many of the rooms and outdoor spaces offer views of the Forth estuary and the Isle of May.

Spectacular seascapes from the garden of Fife home
Another view of the sea from the house. Image: Rettie
Fife home with spectacular sea views and private garden
The garden extends down to the water. Image: Rettie
The private garden leading to the coastline at Fife home
The private garden leads to the sea. Image: Rettie
The house is close to the harbour. Image: Rettie
The Anstruther home is in a sought after location.
The home is in a sought-after location. Image: Rettie

The Cellardyke house, which first came on the market in April for £359,000, is being marketed with Rettie & Co.

Elsewhere in Fife, a detached cottage surrounded within walking distance of St Andrews is on the market for £95,000 – but with one big catch.

And in southern Fife, an apartment with breathtaking views of the Forth bridges is up for sale in Dalgety Bay.

