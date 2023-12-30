TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023

TSPC has revealed its top 10 most viewed homes of the year.

The property website is checked by thousands of house-hunters every week. Over the past year 10 homes proved more popular than all others.

Collectively attracting more than 230,000 views, the properties span a mix of traditional, modern, show home-condition and renovation projects.

The spotlight shone on Broughty Ferry, with several of the top properties located in the coastal town.

Indeed, the highest and lowest priced properties are both in Broughty Ferry.

The former West Ferry railway station, listed for offers over £150,000, stands in contrast to an elegant stone-built villa at a fixed price of £649,995, nestled in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Dundee, Carnoustie, Monikie and Monifieth also feature in the top 10.

Six of the top 10 are now sold, with one exceeding its home report value by more than 15%.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “TSPC maintains its dominant market share across Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.

“Our commitment to exclusivity ensures that all properties showcased on our portal remain unique, offering an unparalleled advantage as they can’t be found elsewhere.”

The TSPC top 10 of 2023 are:

1. Dundee

Price: Fixed price £225,000

Status: Active

The most viewed property of 2023 is this chalet-style detached bungalow on Tullideph Road. Nicely done up, it features two reception rooms and three bedrooms.

It’s within walking distance of Dundee University and is also close to Balgay Park and its observatory.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Hillside is a unique and charming home on Dundee’s Forfar Road. The B listed property has a wealth of original features.

There are three good sized double bedrooms with a sitting room providing the opportunity to create a fourth bedroom if required.

The gardens have been well maintained, there is a large driveway, and a double garage with room for a workshop at the rear.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: Downie Villa 37 Monifieth Road, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £650,000

Status: Temporarily on hold due to a change in the sellers’ circumstances.

Located in the heart of Broughty Ferry, the spectacular stone-built Downie Villa is the most expensive property to feature in the top ten of 2023.

Practical and picturesque, the unique four-bedroom family home blends period features with modern family living. It has been maintained to a high standard with quality interiors throughout.

Among the many highlights is a west-facing roof terrace that is ideal for watching the sunset.

4. Carnoustie

Address: 100 Dundee Street, Carnoustie, DD7 7PH

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Sold

In fourth place is this converted chapel in Carnoustie, which proved popular when it hit the market in August.

The listing received over 21,000 views and an offer was accepted after just one week.

The former church has beautiful stained glass, oak flooring and a glass staircase. Underfloor heating adds extra comfort.

5. Monikie

Address: Hollybank, Monikie, DD5 3QA

Price: Offers over £420,000

Status: Sold

In fifth place is Hollybank, an impressive four-bedroom detached villa located in the popular Angus village of Monikie.

Beautifully presented, the house has a grand entrance with electric gates and an extensive monobloc drive leading to a remote-controlled double garage.

The property also benefits from an integrated, multi-room sound system, allowing music to be played effortlessly throughout the home

6. Monifieth

Address: 23 Panmurefield Terrace Monifieth

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Sold

This two-bedroom, link-detached house in Monifieth was the most viewed property of January.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, it is within walking distance of the shorefront and train station. Offering an exciting opportunity for refurbishment and extending, the house sold for 15.6% over its Home Report value.

Planning permission is in place for a large single storey extension.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

In seventh place is this three bedroom Broughty Ferry home. The ground floor has a living room, dining room, breakfasting kitchen, utility room, WC and home office.

Upstairs are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Externally, there are manicured gardens, a patio, and a workshop.

8. Barnhill

Address: 26 Abertay Street, Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £170,000

Status: Sold

Located in the Barnhill area, this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow features a welcoming entrance hallway, a bright and spacious lounge, a well-appointed kitchen, two generously sized bedrooms, and a four-piece bathroom.

The delightful garden is perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

9. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £150,000

Status: Under offer

Perhaps the most instantly recognisable and iconic property in the top 10 is this cottage in Broughty Ferry.

The former West Ferry railway station is located on the waterfront. With an asking price of o/o £150,000 it is the cheapest property in the top 10.

The three room house has an external toilet and is a renovation project. Originally under offer in July, the sale fell through, but a second closing date was set and it sold in October.

10. Dundee

Address: 330 Blackness Road, Dundee, DD2 1SD

Price: Offers over £430,000

Status: Sold

Completing the top 10 is this handsome stone villa in Dundee’s west end, which received almost 19,000 views.

Upgraded to a high standard, it offers accommodation over three levels and enjoys views over the Tay.

There was a storm of interest in the house and it sold for a massive £52,000 over its asking price.