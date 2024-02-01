Ruined steading near Loch Leven converted into stunning net zero offices in £850k transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruined steading near Loch Leven converted into stunning net zero offices in £850k transformation

Orwell Farm has transformed its ruined steadings into a vibrant office that's home to its owners' architecture practice.

By Jack McKeown
Orwell Farm has been rescued from ruin and is now an environmentally friendly net zero building. Image: Orwell Farm.
Orwell Farm has been rescued from ruin and is now an environmentally friendly net zero building. Image: Orwell Farm.

A ruined steading near Kinross has been turned into an amazing net zero rural office.

Orwell Farm sits near the shores of Loch Leven, a short distance from Milnathort.

Husband and wife Jeff Manson and Lynsay bought Orwell Farm in 2019 after years of living in Edinburgh. Along with the main house that is their family home it came with a ruined steading and various other outbuildings including a large metal shed.

Jeff Manson and Lynsay Bell. Image: Orwell Farm.

After some hemming and hawing, the couple decided to develop the steading into the headquarters of their architectural practice, Studio LBA.

“We weren’t sure what to do with the space originally,” Jeff explains. “Lynsay wanted to make it into a gym or yoga studio.

“Then a company, Marlowe Watches, approached us looking for office space. The steading was more than big enough to accommodate several businesses.

“Knowing we had a firm ready to let out some of the space gave us the confidence to take the plunge.”

Ruined steading

With a partially collapsed roof and crumbling walls restoring the steading was an enormous undertaking. “We had to dig down about a metre and pour a new concrete foundation slab,” Lynsay says.

The steading was in a ruined state. Image: Orwell Farm.
Walls were crumbling. Image: Orwell Farm.

“It would have been cheaper to knock it down and start from scratch, but we love the building and it’s always better to restore something old than build something new.”

The £850,000 project saw the steading converted into office space. One half is occupied by the couple’s architectural practice, which currently employs 12 but aims to expand to around double that size.

The roof was partially collapsed. Image: Orwell Farm.

The other is rented by Marlowe Watch Company, which designs high end timepieces. They’re vacating in September however, and Jeff and Lynsay are looking for new tenants to lease the building.

Solar power

Opposite the steading is a large workshop that was converted as part of the projects and is now leased to McCaskie Country Stores. Its roof is covered with a 50kW solar array.

“It’s the biggest you can get without applying to be a commercial power generator,” Jeff says. “In spring and summer it supplies all our energy and we earn around £1,000 a month exporting electricity.”

The interior houses a striking double-height space. Image: Orwell Farm.

Developing the steading and workshop cost a total of £850,000. “We were able to access a £75,000 grant through Perth & Kinross Council’s commercial building regeneration fund,” Jeff continues.

“We got a grant for the solar power and interest free loans for the ground source heat pumps. The rest of the money came through bank loans and our own funds.”

There are mezzanine levels and meeting rooms. Image: Orwell Farm.

Work commenced in 2020 and the building was ready to be moved into the following year. “A lot of the work took place during covid but the rural nature of our site meant tradesmen could continue working throughout,” Jeff says.

Double height spaces

The steading has a mix of double height ground floor accommodation along with upper level meeting rooms and mezzanines. Original archways have been converted into huge windows, while roof windows throw in even more natural light.

There are plans for a double height wall to be made into a living wall with plants climbing up it.

The archways have been turned into huge windows. Image: Orwell Farm.
There are views over Loch Leven. Image: Orwell Farm.

When the building work was completed it was time to obtain an Energy Performance Certificate for Orwell Farm.

“We had put in solar panels and a ground source heat pump and insulated it really well,” Jeff says. “We did that because we wanted to be as environmentally conscious as possible but it still came as a surprise to find that we’d obtained a net zero rating.”

A net zero building is one that emits no greenhouse gasses and is a sign of excellent energy efficiency.

Future plans

Jeff and Lynsay have ambitious plans to further develop Orwell Farm. They purchased an additional two acres of land from the Niven family, who own nearby Loch Leven’s Larder, and they also have an enormous steel barn that is undeveloped.

Orwell Farm is in an idyllic setting. Image: Orwell Farm.

“One of the potential plans for the land could be a small equestrian facility,” Jeff explains. “We’re looking at what we can do with the shed. It would make a great commercial gym and we’ve had some potential interest in developing that.

Orwell Farm as dusk falls. Image: Orwell Farm.

“I would also love to add a wind turbine. The solar panels make around £1,000 a month in spring and summer but our electric bill can be as high as £6,000 in the winter.”

Whatever they end up doing with the rest of Orwell Farm it’s clear that this is not a short term project for Jeff, 41 and Lynsay, 43. “We’re definitely in this for the long haul,” Jeff smiles. “This is where we’ll grow old and grey.”

 

 

Conversation