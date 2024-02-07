Fixer upper: 6 bedroom detached Brechin project property on sale for just £69k

A handsome detached six bedroom home in Brechin is on the market for just £69,000.

The catch? It’s in a very rundown state. It’s on sale through an auction site so that £69k is only a guide price. You may be bidding against other people and there will be auction fees on top of the sale price.

Even taking all that into account, the C listed property on St Andrew Street is a lot of house for not a lot of money.

Spread over two storeys and an attic level, the property has six bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and a utility room.

A fire has affected several areas within the house. It’s been vacant for a long time and vandals have caused damage throughout.

Converted

While originally one big house it was previously converted into two apartments before being made back into one dwelling again.

Subject to planning, new owners are likely to have the choice of keeping it as two properties or restoring it to one huge family home.

Surveyors DM Hall estimates that if renovated into two flats the ground floor would potentially be worth £130,000 – £150,000 with the upper flat valued at £135,000 – £155,000.

The surveyor also highlighted that there is scope to convert the building into three units, with flats at ground floor, first floor and attic level.

The house also comes with a long private driveway and a large garden. As with the main house, any buyer must be willing to roll up their sleeves and muck in, as it’s a bit of a jungle.

Elsewhere in Brechin, a flat damaged by the floods in October is being auctioned with a guide price of £15,000.

The house on St Andrew Street, Brechin is on sale with Wilsons Auctions with a guide price of £69,000.