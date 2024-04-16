Cosy cottage on Fife seafront hits market for £850k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosy cottage on Fife seafront hits market for £850k

Beach Cottage in beautiful Earlsferry is occasionally let out as an Airbnb.

By Ben MacDonald
Three-bedroom cottage at Elie and Earlsferry for sale
Beach Cottage in Earlsferry. Image: Savills

A cosy Fife seafront cottage has hit the market for £850,000.

The three-bedroom property looks out over the beach in picturesque Earlsferry.

The south-facing home – which is sometimes let out as an Airbnb – boasts incredible sea views.

The cottage would make a beautiful family home or potential holiday let investment.

Entering through a porch, the comfortable living and dining room are on the right, featuring a log-burning stove.

The separate kitchen has integrated appliances and a pantry.

The living room. Image: Savills
There is a wood-burning stove. Image: Savills
The dining area. Image: Savills
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen features integrated appliances. Image: Savills

The main bedroom is at the back of the cottage, featuring patio doors that open out to the back garden.

There is an en-suite shower room and a utlity/dressing area.

The house comes with a further double bedroom and a single bedroom, a family bathroom – featuring free-standing cast iron bath – and a walk-in shower.

The hall has access to a “cubby” loft storage space.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The bedroom has patio doors. Image: Savills
The dressing/utility area. Image: Savills
The en-suite shower room. Image: Savills
The second double bedroom. Image: Savills
The third bedroom. Image: Savills
The bathroom. Image: Savills
There is a free-standing bath and separate shower. Image: Savills

At the front of the house is a terrace overlooking the beach, which is enclosed by a stone wall and gate.

But the grounds of Beach Cottage extend further onto a grass area and down over the dunes to the beach’s high water line.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says the current owner has “occasionally let the property on a short-term basis”, adding that a web page for the property is available by “separate negotiation”.

The cottage front. Image: Savills
The property is just yards from the beach. Image: Savills
Beach Cottage. Image: Savills
The stunning seafront location. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the cottage. Image: Savills
Beautiful Earlsferry beach. Image: Savills
Sea views. Image: Savills
The garden area. Image: Savills
The rear patio. Image: Savills

The future owner would also need to get the necessary consent to continue with the holiday let business.

The cottage has a five-star rating on Airbnb from six reviews.

Another cottage on Earlsferry beach is also up for sale with a £1.1 million price tag.

