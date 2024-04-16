Cosy cottage on Fife seafront hits market for £850k

A cosy Fife seafront cottage has hit the market for £850,000.

The three-bedroom property looks out over the beach in picturesque Earlsferry.

The south-facing home – which is sometimes let out as an Airbnb – boasts incredible sea views.

The cottage would make a beautiful family home or potential holiday let investment.

Entering through a porch, the comfortable living and dining room are on the right, featuring a log-burning stove.

The separate kitchen has integrated appliances and a pantry.

The main bedroom is at the back of the cottage, featuring patio doors that open out to the back garden.

There is an en-suite shower room and a utlity/dressing area.

The house comes with a further double bedroom and a single bedroom, a family bathroom – featuring free-standing cast iron bath – and a walk-in shower.

The hall has access to a “cubby” loft storage space.

At the front of the house is a terrace overlooking the beach, which is enclosed by a stone wall and gate.

But the grounds of Beach Cottage extend further onto a grass area and down over the dunes to the beach’s high water line.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says the current owner has “occasionally let the property on a short-term basis”, adding that a web page for the property is available by “separate negotiation”.

The future owner would also need to get the necessary consent to continue with the holiday let business.

The cottage has a five-star rating on Airbnb from six reviews.

Another cottage on Earlsferry beach is also up for sale with a £1.1 million price tag.