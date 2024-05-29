Modernised 1930s house near Gleneagles on sale for £2.4 million

A country house near Gleneagles has gone on sale for £2.4 million.

Built in the 1930s, Darquhillan sits in a 1.85 acre plot on Caledonian Crescent.

The exclusive street has become one of Scotland’s most expensive neighbourhoods, with homes regularly changing hands for seven-figure sums.

An Arts and Crafts style house, Darquhillan has been nicely modernised and offers well-presented accommodation throughout.

The house is set well back from Caledonian Crescent, with a sweeping driveway leading to its wooded grounds.

Inside Darquhillan

The open plan family/garden room gets plenty of natural light from numerous windows. Two sets of bi-fold doors allow the garden room to be fully opened up to a south-facing terrace outside.

The modern kitchen overlooks the garden and has Corian worktops and a breakfast bar. Semi-open plan to the kitchen is the large dining room, which has characterful bow end windows and a stone fireplace.

The sitting room has full height bookshelves and a fireplace with an engraved stone surround.

A south-facing balcony with composite decking and glazed balustrade sits off the upstairs landing and is an excellent place to enjoy a summer’s evening.

There are three double bedrooms off the main landing including the en suite principal bedroom.

There is a further double bedroom with adjacent shower room, and a maid’s room accessed off the back stairs.

The mature gardens at Darquhillan are fully enclosed by Scots pine trees which provide plenty of privacy.

An expansive lawn wraps around the house and a rich variety of rhododendrons provide plenty of colour.

A detached garage is linked to the main house by a covered car port and the grounds also contain a disused air raid shelter.

Darquhillan, Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder is on sale with Savills for offers over £2.4 million.