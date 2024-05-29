Modernised 1930s house near Gleneagles on sale for £2.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Modernised 1930s house near Gleneagles on sale for £2.4 million

Darquhillan is a substantial family home sitting in nearly two acres of private grounds on one of Scotland's most exclusive streets.

By Jack McKeown
Darquhillan is surrounded by mature Scots pine. Image: Savills.
Darquhillan is surrounded by mature Scots pine. Image: Savills.

A country house near Gleneagles has gone on sale for £2.4 million.

Built in the 1930s, Darquhillan sits in a 1.85 acre plot on Caledonian Crescent.

The exclusive street has become one of Scotland’s most expensive neighbourhoods, with homes regularly changing hands for seven-figure sums.

An Arts and Crafts style house, Darquhillan has been nicely modernised and offers well-presented accommodation throughout.

Darquhillan has been modernised with solar panels. Image: Savills.

The house is set well back from Caledonian Crescent, with a sweeping driveway leading to its wooded grounds.

Inside Darquhillan

The open plan family/garden room gets plenty of natural light from numerous windows. Two sets of bi-fold doors allow the garden room to be fully opened up to a south-facing terrace outside.

The modern kitchen overlooks the garden and has Corian worktops and a breakfast bar. Semi-open plan to the kitchen is the large dining room, which has characterful bow end windows and a stone fireplace.

The main spaces are open plan. Image: Savills.
The garden room has two sets of bi-fold doors. Image: Savills.

The sitting room has full height bookshelves and a fireplace with an engraved stone surround.

A south-facing balcony with composite decking and glazed balustrade sits off the upstairs landing and is an excellent place to enjoy a summer’s evening.

There are three double bedrooms off the main landing including the en suite principal bedroom.

There is a further double bedroom with adjacent shower room, and a maid’s room accessed off the back stairs.

The balcony takes full advantage of the spectacular views. Image: Savills.
Darquhillan sits in 1.85 acres of grounds. Image: Savills.

The mature gardens at Darquhillan are fully enclosed by Scots pine trees which provide plenty of privacy.

An expansive lawn wraps around the house and a rich variety of rhododendrons provide plenty of colour.

A detached garage is linked to the main house by a covered car port and the grounds also contain a disused air raid shelter.

 

Darquhillan, Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder is on sale with Savills for offers over £2.4 million.

More from Property

Number 4, Roseangle, Dundee
5-bedroom home next door to Dundee's infamous 'murder house' for sale
The flat has one of the city's best views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Thorntons
Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city's best views of Tay Bridge
It's surrounded by Perthshire countryside.
Striking timber and stone contemporary home in Perthshire hits market for £580k
These properties wouldn't look out of place on Bridgerton. Image: Strutt & Parker
8 Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes where you can live out your Bridgerton fantasy
This house in Cellardyke has a remarkable extension. Image: Rettie.
Traditional seafront East Neuk house with award winning extension on sale for £695k
Gillespie Wynd property for sale
For sale: £650k St Andrews cottage round is footsteps from famous Old Course
An aerial view of Perthshire property Highfield House
Huge country house near Glenfarg has stunning interior and nearly six acres of land
The Clepington Road church conversion.
Dundee church conversion with original features for sale at £140k
Woodlands near Longforgan.
Longforgan home where Winston Churchill may have stayed for sale at £800k
Wester Haining
One of Fife's most expensive homes has price cut by £60k

Conversation