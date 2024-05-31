Georgian townhouse used by Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale

A Georgian townhouse that is being used by a Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale.

The 1790s property is an A-listed dwelling on Athol Crescent, overlooking North Inch with the River Tay beyond.

It is currently on the market for offers over £250,000.

The townhouse consists of two floors, an attic, a basement and many original features.

It is currently owned by the Freemasons’ Lodge Scoon and Perth, No 3, who have used it as a lodge since 1933.

A 1930s purpose-built masonic temple to the rear of the property will be retained by the owners – according to the listing.

A spokesperson for the lodge said: “It is with enormous regret that Freemasons’ Lodge Scoon & Perth, No3 must announce that it has reached the inescapable decision to sell at least part of its current premises.

“In recent years, despite the most valiant efforts by lodge members, the costs of maintaining the building and ensuring it complies fully with all regulatory stipulations have become unaffordable.

“While the Georgian front element of the building will be placed on the open market, the lodge is hopeful that it will be able to retain the rear section of the building.”

The property is currently being marketed by Smart & Co for offers over £250,000.

Smart & Co says the property is suitable to be converted back into its original features.

Elsewhere in Perth, a “classic” pub which has been on the market for more than a year recently had its price cut.