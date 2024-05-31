Georgian townhouse used by Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Georgian townhouse used by Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale

The 1800s property has been a masonic lodge for more than 90 years.

By Kieran Webster
The property is on Atholl Crescent in Perth
The property is on Atholl Crescent. Image: Smart & Co

A Georgian townhouse that is being used by a Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale.

The 1790s property is an A-listed dwelling on Athol Crescent, overlooking North Inch with the River Tay beyond.

It is currently on the market for offers over £250,000.

The Masonic lodge in Perth is is titled Freemason's Lodge Scoon and Perth No. 3.
The front of the lodge. Image: DC Thomson
The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Smart & Co
A stairwell inside the property.
A stairwell inside the property. Image: Smart & Co
One of the meeting rooms.
One of the meeting rooms. Image: Smart & Co

The townhouse consists of two floors, an attic, a basement and many original features.

It is currently owned by the Freemasons’ Lodge Scoon and Perth, No 3, who have used it as a lodge since 1933.

A 1930s purpose-built masonic temple to the rear of the property will be retained by the owners – according to the listing.

Another meeting room inside the property.
Another meeting room. Image: Smart & Co
Artworks on the stairwell.
Artwork on the stairwell. Image: Smart & Co

A spokesperson for the lodge said: “It is with enormous regret that Freemasons’ Lodge Scoon & Perth, No3 must announce that it has reached the inescapable decision to sell at least part of its current premises.

“In recent years, despite the most valiant efforts by lodge members, the costs of maintaining the building and ensuring it complies fully with all regulatory stipulations have become unaffordable.

“While the Georgian front element of the building will be placed on the open market, the lodge is hopeful that it will be able to retain the rear section of the building.”

A function room.
The property has many original features. Image: Smart & Co
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Smart & Co
A snooker room.
A snooker room. Image: Smart & Co
The bar.
The bar. Image: Smart & Co

The property is currently being marketed by Smart & Co for offers over £250,000.

Smart & Co says the property is suitable to be converted back into its original features.

Elsewhere in Perth, a “classic” pub which has been on the market for more than a year recently had its price cut.

Conversation