Covid in your area: What are Covid case rates like in Tayside and Fife?

As restrictions around Covid-19 are to be relaxed further on Monday, we’ve taken a look at the rate of Covid cases in Scotland, focusing on neighbourhoods in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

From Monday, the Scottish Government will relax guidance around working from home, in favour of a hybrid office and remote working model.

A combination of decreasing Covid cases and hospitalisations in Scotland and the success of the Covid vaccine rollout, which you can track here, meant the Scottish Government felt able to lift restrictions.

Find Covid case rates in your area

Our interactive maps below show the case rate by intermediate zone for Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife. This data shows Covid cases only, you can track data on Covid deaths in Scotland here.

Below includes details for case rates accurate as of January 24, which was the latest information at the time of writing, as this data is subject to a three-day lag in being uploaded by Public Health Scotland.

Each intermediate zone (IZ), represents an area, quite often a neighbourhood, within each local authority.

Hovering over each area will give additional information including the population of each neighbourhood, how many positive cases have been recorded there in the past seven days, and the seven-day case rate per 100,000 population – a measure which is used to compare areas with different populations against each other to accurately track the spread of the virus.

We have compared case rates to previous weeks to provide context about whether cases are rising or falling in your area.

What are the rates of Covid cases in Dundee?

The below chart shows the rate of Dundee Covid cases for each neighbourhood in the city.

This week the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates were Linlathen and Midcraigie, Western Edge and Downfield.

Linlathen and Midcraigie had a case rate of 992.93 per 100,000 population, and 52 positive cases in the previous seven day period out of a population of 5,237.

Western Edge had a case rate of 951.12 per 100,000 population and 43 Covid-19 cases out of 4,521 people living there, while Downfield had a case rate of 922.43 per 100,000 population and 44 cases out of 4,770 residents.

Most neighbourhoods in Dundee saw a decrease in Covid cases this week, however several did see an increase.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Douglas East, The Glens and Whitfield.

What are the Covid case rates like in Angus?

The below chart shows the rate of Angus Covid cases for each neighbourhood in the region.

This week the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Angus were Arbroath Harbour, Forfar Central and Monikie.

Arbroath Harbour had a case rate of 883.24 per 100,000 population, and 41 positive cases out of a population of 4,642 in the past seven day period.

Meanwhile, Forfar Central had a case rate of 738.55 per 100,000 population and 35 positive cases out of 4,739 people and Monikie recorded a case rate of 687.8 where there was 46 positive cases out of its 6,688 residents.

Most areas of Angus saw a decrease in Covid cases compared to last week, however several saw an increase.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Arbroath Harbour, Forfar Central and Arbroath Cliffburn.

What are the rates of Covid cases in Perth and Kinross

The below chart shows the rate of Perth and Kinross Covid cases for each neighbourhood.

This week the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates in Perth and Kinross were Bridge of Earn and Abernethy, Crieff South and Viewlands, Craigie and Wellshill.

Bridge of Earn and Abernethy had a case rate of 849.75 per 100,000 population, and 44 positive cases out of a population of 5,178.

Crieff South had a case rate of 760.18 per 100,000 population, and recorded 31 cases out of the 4,078 people living there, while Viewlands, Craigie and Wellshill had a case rate of 759.85 per 100,000 population and 43 Covid-19 cases out of 5,659 residents.

Most neighbourhoods of Perth and Kinross saw a decrease in the rate of Covid cases compared to last week, however 15 areas saw an increase.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Muirton, Letham and Errol and Inchture.

What are the rates of Covid cases in Fife?

The below chart shows the rate of Covid cases for each neighbourhood in Fife.

This week, the neighbourhoods with the highest case rates were Leven East, Methil Methilhill and Dunfermline Abbeyview South.

Leven East had a case rate of 1,198.4 per 100,000 population and 36 positive cases out of a population of 3,004.

Meanwhile, Methil Methilhill had a case rate of 1,190.74 per 100,000 population and 53 Covid-19 cases out of 4,451 residents and Dunfermline Abbeyview South had a case rate of 1,099.29 per 100,000 population and 31 positive cases 2,820.

Five neighbourhoods in Fife this week had a case rate of more than 1,000.

Although many neighbourhoods saw a decrease in Covid case rates, 40 neighbourhoods recorded an increase.

Last week, the top three neighbourhoods were Kirkcaldy Bennochy East, Methil Methilhill and Ballingry.

Comparing Tayside and Fife

The below chart shows the seven day case rate in each local authority across Tayside and Fife since March 2020.

How do Tayside and Fife Covid cases compare to the rest of Scotland?

The below chart shows the top 10 neighbourhoods in Scotland with the highest case rate per 100,000 population.

This week, five neighbourhoods in Fife were included in the top 10 areas of Scotland with the highest case rates.

These include Leven East and Methil Methilhill, which were third and fourth respectively, Dunfermline Abbeyview South which was sixth, and Dairsie Ceres and Dunirno and Newburgh which came in ninth and 10th.