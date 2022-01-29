Storm Malik aftermath: Pictures show damage caused in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Malik battered Tayside and Fife on Saturday with winds of up to 72mph.

The chaos – including fallen trees, road closures and power cuts – comes after an amber “danger to life” warning for wind was issued by the Met Office a day earlier.

The severe weather is expected to continue on Sunday as Storm Corrie hits Scotland.

A yellow weather warning has been issued, with gusts up to 90mph predicted in coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Rural and hilly areas of Courier country could see winds of 70 to 80mph while inland areas may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The intense area of low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday, continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

“Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.”

He added: “Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph with the highest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

“Tayside, Fife and Perthshire is among those areas expected to be affected.

“A yellow severe weather warning for wind is in force.”

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries locally as a result of Storm Malik.

In Aberdeen, a 60-year-old woman was confirmed as the first victim of the storm following an incident on Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Angus and Perthshire remain without electricity as a result of the bad weather.

Here is a selection of images showing the disruption in parts of Courier country.