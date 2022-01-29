Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Malik aftermath: Pictures show damage caused in Tayside and Fife

By Marc Deanie and John Post
January 29 2022, 5.37pm
Post Thumbnail

Storm Malik battered Tayside and Fife on Saturday with winds of up to 72mph.

The chaos – including fallen trees, road closures and power cuts – comes after an amber “danger to life” warning for wind was issued by the Met Office a day earlier.

The severe weather is expected to continue on Sunday as Storm Corrie hits Scotland.

A yellow weather warning has been issued, with gusts up to 90mph predicted in coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Rural and hilly areas of Courier country could see winds of 70 to 80mph while inland areas may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The intense area of low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday, continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

“Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.”

He added: “Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph with the highest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

“Tayside, Fife and Perthshire is among those areas expected to be affected.

“A yellow severe weather warning for wind is in force.”

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries locally as a result of Storm Malik.

In Aberdeen, a 60-year-old woman was confirmed as the first victim of the storm following an incident on Deveron Road in the Mastrick area of the city.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Angus and Perthshire remain without electricity as a result of the bad weather.

Here is a selection of images showing the disruption in parts of Courier country.

B969 Western Avenue was closed after the Coull Roundabout as trees had to removed from the road. Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fence lines at Melville Lodges were strewn with plastic waste as Storm Malik whipped across the site, blowing litter all over the farmland. Steve Brown / DCT Media
A trampoline found a new home on Chemiss Road, Methilhill. Steve Brown / DCT Media
RNLI was out at sea by Arbroath harbour. Paul Reid / DCT Media
A large tree blocked the road between Montrose to Kinaldie. Angus Roads
Extensive tree damage occurred at Edzell Golf Course. Edzell Golf Club
The golf course, which suffered damage due to Storm Arwen, has had a number of trees brought down by Storm Malik. Edzell Golf Club
A downed tree blocks the entrance to the nature trail at Trinity Road in Brechin. Paul Reid / DCT Media
Part of someone’s roof was blown off in Townhill, Dunfermline. Fife Jammers
Storm Malik brought down a tree in Foggyley Gardens, Lochee. Mhairi Edwards / DCT Media
Members of the public down at the waterfront braced themselves for a high winds selfie. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The sand down at Dundee’s Urban Beach was making a getaway as high winds blew across the city. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
The Tay Road Bridge was closed due to high winds. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Panmure Terrace in Broughty Ferry was closed due to a fallen tree. Ross Logan / DCT Media
Storm Malik has spread insluation from the partially demolished Bendochy poultry farm around the surrounding area. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as 72mph winds batter Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier