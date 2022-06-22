Eight people involved in Carnoustie disturbance after crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eight people were involved in a disturbance in Carnoustie after a crash.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision on Church Street, at Carlogie Road, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday, which led to the disturbance.

Officers say they are following a “positive line of inquiry” after tracing the two vehicles involved.

But they want to speak with the occupants of another vehicle seen nearby.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “The two vehicles involved in the crash have been traced and we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“We are also looking to trace a white vehicle which was seen near the incident and was being driven by a female with male occupants within.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and witnessed what happened or anyone in the area with dash cam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.”

Those with information are being asked to call 101 quoting incident reference number 2810 of June 21 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.