IN PICTURES: Gardeners put on their Sunday best at Letham and Edzell flower shows

Sunshine brought the visitors out for the return of two popular Angus flower shows.

After a couple of years away because of the pandemic, Letham and Edzell both staged successful events on Sunday.

And the local groups hope their success will continue to grow.

Call for new members

Letham village hall hosted the busy show.

Chairman Bill Muir said the gardening club was determined to make it happen this year.

“We thought that if we didn’t put the show on this summer there was a chance it might not happen again.

“The club starts back in September and we meet on the second Tuesday of each month in the bowling club.

“After the success of the show we’re hoping to get some new people coming along to join us,” he said.

Photographer Paul Reid dropped in on Letham village hall for the show.

Inglis Hall display

In Edzell, Inglis Memorial Hall hosted the array of exhibits.

And the village was looking its best for locals and visitors thanks to the dedicated efforts of garden group members.

Heather Gow of the group said: “We’ve got some new members and have taken on some new challenges.

“We now have a polytunnel and are using it to grow plants for the planters and hanging baskets in the village.

“Volunteers are out every evening watering the plants to keep them looking their best.

“We also have a greenhouse where we have overwintered plants that were in last year’s displays and are reusing them.”

Edzell was badly hit by the winter storms, with hundreds of trees toppled on the golf course and the approach to the village.

“Storm Corrie in particular was devastating, but it wasn’t too bad within the village itself for gardeners,” added Heather.

The weekend successes were the latest return for local shows.

Montrose has already taken place and Forfar returns as a two-day event at the end of the month.

Photographer Steve Brown captured the best of Edzell flower show.