IN PICTURES: Gardeners put on their Sunday best at Letham and Edzell flower shows

By Graham Brown
August 14 2022, 4.58pm
Six-year-old Serena Leigh from Stonehaven admires her favourite fuschia at Letham flower show. Pic: Paul Reid.


Sunshine brought the visitors out for the return of two popular Angus flower shows.

After a couple of years away because of the pandemic, Letham and Edzell both staged successful events on Sunday.

And the local groups hope their success will continue to grow.

Call for new members

Letham village hall hosted the busy show.

Chairman Bill Muir said the gardening club was determined to make it happen this year.

“We thought that if we didn’t put the show on this summer there was a chance it might not happen again.

Letham flower show
Looking over the fruit and veg section at Letham. Pic: Paul Reid.

“The club starts back in September and we meet on the second Tuesday of each month in the bowling club.

“After the success of the show we’re hoping to get some new people coming along to join us,” he said.

Photographer Paul Reid dropped in on Letham village hall for the show.

Letham flower show prizewinners
Letham flower show prizewinners.

Letham flower show

Letham village flower show

Tom Rennie at Letham Flower show.
Tom Rennie with his award-winning cabbage.
Colin Ainsworth, President of the Caledonian Horticultural Society speaking before presenting prizes at Letham.
Letham flower show
Onions on display at Letham.
Tom Rennie received a host of awards including the Burgess rosebowl for most points in show from Colin Ainsworth.

Letham flower show

Inglis Hall display

In Edzell, Inglis Memorial Hall hosted the array of exhibits.

And the village was looking its best for locals and visitors thanks to the dedicated efforts of garden group members.

Heather Gow of the group said: “We’ve got some new members and have taken on some new challenges.

Edzell flower show
The Fernandez family from Edzell and Lumphanan enjoyed the Inglis Hall event. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“We now have a polytunnel and are using it to grow plants for the planters and hanging baskets in the village.

“Volunteers are out every evening watering the plants to keep them looking their best.

“We also have a greenhouse where we have overwintered plants that were in last year’s displays and are reusing them.”

Edzell flower show
Inglis Hall was a busy place on Sunday. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Edzell was badly hit by the winter storms, with hundreds of trees toppled on the golf course and the approach to the village.

“Storm Corrie in particular was devastating, but it wasn’t too bad within the village itself for gardeners,” added Heather.

The weekend successes were the latest return for local shows.

Montrose has already taken place and Forfar returns as a two-day event at the end of the month.

Photographer Steve Brown captured the best of Edzell flower show.

Edzell flower show
Janice and Harley Cunningham admire the Edzell exhibits.
Lilies at Edzell flower show
Sherrie Hodges-Pye breathes in the aroma of Lilies at the Edzell show.
Edzell flower show at Inglis hall.
Villagers Linda Simpson and Sheila Burnett check out the entries.
Edzell flower show
Young gardener Daniel Johnston, 12, from Edzell admires the begonia exhibits.
Edzell flower show
Inglis Hall was a hive of activity.
Inglis Hall flower show in Edzell
Kathleen Keith and Rose Duncan from Forfar at the show.
Edzell flower show
Jackie and Jim Maitland from Aberdeen dropped in on the show.
Edzell flower show
The Edzell event got the Royal seal of approval.
Edzell flower show at Inglis Hall.
Dorothy and Sally Hill from Montrose enjoyed the displays.


 

