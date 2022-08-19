Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus Council’s top figures have gone to ground over the escalating controversy around a man becoming Tayside’s first period dignity officer.

Council leader Beth Whiteside and authority chief executive Margo Williamson are staying silent amidst the global furore surrounding Jason Grant’s appointment.

The former Dundee and Angus College wellbeing officer will lead an initiative to improve awareness about period products and how to access them.

Public relations fiasco

But a landmark announcement has descended into a PR disaster for the project.

Mr Grant’s pioneering appointment was revealed as Scotland became the first country in the world to pass a law ensuring period products are provided free.

But it prompted an instant backlash and has fuelled a fierce debate around the suitability of a man for the post.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova branded the appointment “f****** ridiculous”.

And the Tayside row has made international headlines with The Washington Post and CNN.

No comment from Angus

However, the two Angus figures have declined to be drawn into the debate.

Mrs Whiteside became the authority’s first female leader following May’s local elections when an SNP-led administration regained control of Angus.

She said she did not feel she needed to comment on the row.

And the council has not responded to a request for comment from chief executive Mrs Williamson.

Angus Council is part of the project team which employed Jason, along with Dundee and Angus College, Perth College and Dundee City Council.

The working group say Mr Grant was the strongest candidate for the post.

He has not spoken since being announced in the £33,153 to £36,126-a-year job and is reportedly on annual leave.

Dundee City Council leader has his say

The Angus leader’s silence is in contrast to Dundee City counterpart John Alexander, who has called for calm in the continuing row.

SNP councillor Mr Alexander said: “Judgement is very easy from the outside.

“The optics and language are very important and while I understand views expressed, I think the discussion so far has lacked context.”

Perth College also said it would not be commenting on the issue.