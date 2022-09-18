Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 85-year-old man has been seriously injured in a road crash at Monifieth, on the outskirts of Dundee.

The man had to be cut free from his car following the single-vehicle crash, which took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as “serious”.

His identity has not been revealed.

Police appeal for information

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that the crash happened on the A92 Arbroath Road at the Ethiebeaton roundabout.

She said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle road crash on the A92 at the Ethiebeaton Roundabout, Monifieth on Saturday.

“Around 7.30pm, police were called after a silver Hyundai ix20 crashed at the roundabout resulting in the 85-year-old male driver, the only person in the car, being seriously injured.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where medical staff describe his condition as serious.”

Extensive police inquiries

Sergeant Steve Livesey, Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are keen to trace any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that may assist officers with their investigation, please call police via 101, quoting reference number 3191 of Saturday, 17 September, 2022.”

Cutting equipment used to free driver

A spokeswoman for SFRS said that they were alerted to the crash by Scottish Ambulance Service.

She said: “We received a call at 7.34pm to attend the crash.

“We sent three appliances. Two from Balmossie and one from the Kingsway.

“Firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment freed one person trapped in the vehicle.

“He was taken via ambulance to Ninewells Hospital. “