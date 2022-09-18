Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police appeal after pensioner seriously injured in Angus crash

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 18 2022, 10.16am Updated: September 18 2022, 2.36pm
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash.

An 85-year-old man has been seriously injured in a road crash at Monifieth, on the outskirts of Dundee.

The man had to be cut free from his car following the single-vehicle crash, which took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as “serious”.

His identity has not been revealed.

Police appeal for information

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that the crash happened on the A92 Arbroath Road at the Ethiebeaton roundabout.

She said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle road crash on the A92 at the Ethiebeaton Roundabout, Monifieth on Saturday.

“Around 7.30pm, police were called after a silver Hyundai ix20 crashed at the roundabout resulting in the 85-year-old male driver, the only person in the car, being seriously injured.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where medical staff describe his condition as serious.”

Extensive police inquiries

Sergeant Steve Livesey, Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“We are keen to trace any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the crash.

“If you have any information or dash cam footage that may assist officers with their investigation, please call police via 101, quoting reference number 3191 of Saturday, 17 September, 2022.”

Cutting equipment used to free driver

A spokeswoman for SFRS said that they were alerted to the crash by Scottish Ambulance Service.

She said: “We received a call at 7.34pm to attend the crash.

“We sent three appliances. Two from Balmossie and one from the Kingsway.

“Firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment freed one person trapped in the vehicle.

“He was taken via ambulance to Ninewells Hospital. “

