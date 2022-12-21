Carnoustie pensioner looking for kind strangers who helped when she broke foot in icy fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie pensioner is trying to track down two kind strangers who helped her when she slipped and broke her foot walking on an icy street.

Esther Read, 73, was walking at the junction of Kinloch Street and Links Avenue when she lost her footing on the ice and fell.

She was lying on the edge of the pavement, with one foot dangling on to the road, during the recent cold snap.

‘My right foot was all skewed to one side’

She said: “I think I was focusing on the pavement and failed to notice there was a sheet of ice on the road.

“I slipped on it and landed half on the road, half on the pavement.

“I managed to get myself up – I don’t know how I did it.

“I was lying on the pavement in kind of a curved position and that’s when I noticed that my right foot was all skewed to the one side.

“I knew it was bad.

“There was nobody around and I had left my mobile at home because I had been charging it up.

“I was laughing at myself.”

Two strangers appeared to help after pensioner slipped on ice

The Carnoustie pensioner was unable to get up or move after the fall on December 11, and she feared her situation would get worse if she stayed on the pavement.

However, two young men soon showed up to help her.

The men, who Esther believes were in their early 20s, were passing in their car when they spotted the woman by the side of the road.

They stopped to help her up before taking her back to her home, where she called an ambulance to take her to hospital.

Esther said: “These two lads pulled up and they were just lovely.

“They asked if I needed help and I explained what happened.

“Then they put me in their car and took me home.”

‘I’d like to thank them personally’

Esther is now looking to track down the two men to say thank you properly.

She said: “I could have been there for a long time, but they stopped and they were so helpful.

“They got on with the situation and did what had to be done.

“Without them I could have been in a much worse situation.

“The problem is I don’t know who they were.

“I’d like to thank them personally but I don’t know their names or anything.”

Esther has asked that the men get in touch with her daughter-in-law, Delza Hoeberg, who goes by Delza HL on Facebook.

Broken foot needed two pins, a bridge and a plate

Following the fall, the 73-year-old needed two pins, a structure bridge and a plate put in her foot to help the break heal.

She has also praised the hospital staff for their work, saying: “They were just great.

“I thought the doctors were wonderful, and the nurses.

“Every single nurse that dealt with me, I do not know how they keep so cheerful.

“They kept your dignity and they were just wonderful.”