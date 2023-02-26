IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day

By Graham Brown
February 26 2023, 1.33pm
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The humble potato won weekend hero status in Angus as folk flocked to Kirrie Tattie Day.

Online tickets sold out for the Sustainable Kirriemuir event in the Town Hall and visitors grabbed the chance to make a choice from dozens of varieties on offer.

The packed programme offered people the chance to pick up seed tatties for their own gardens and get tips from experts in the field.

Bagging something new for the potato patch. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Advice and encouragement

They included spud celeb John Marshall from Auchtermuchty.

The 73-year-old Fifer has spent as lifetime promoting and planting potatoes, travelling the globe to share his passion.

And in Kirrie he extolled the virtues of heritage varieties, encouraging visitors to grow some of the seed potatoes on offer there which might bring back a taste of their past.

Andrew and Amy Skea of Potato House which supported the event. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A range of local producers and other businesses joined the successful day.

Those included Sidlaws-based Potato House, which grows around 70 different seed potatoes for buyers around the UK.

In all, there were 45 different varieties on sale at Kirrie, including red and blue tatties.

Sustainability

Kate Munro of Sustainable Kirriemuir said Tattie Day 2023 was aimed at making it affordable and accessible for people to try growing a little food.

The event also gave the group a chance to showcase its Kirrie community garden project.

Ailish, 4, and Orla Glass, 3, from Forfar with a bag of appropriately named Orla tatties. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It’s a chance for us to foster conversations with farmers, growers and locals about agricultural practice, land use, and biodiversity,” she said.

“We asked what part can we all play in building a sustainable food system that works for both people and the planet.”

Angus Outdoor Learning also took part, highlighting its work with local schools, charities and the wider community.

Photographer Gareth Jennings dug into Kirrie Tattie Day.

A Kirrie tattie hattie for the day.
Spud-u-like?
Auchtermuchty expert John Marshall with some of his heritage varieties.
Lots of choice.
Tattie talk.
A busy Kirrie Town Hall.
Mr Potato Head popped up.
One potato, two potato, three potato…
Varieties galore.
Some of the spuds for sale.

 

 

