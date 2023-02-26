IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The humble potato won weekend hero status in Angus as folk flocked to Kirrie Tattie Day.

Online tickets sold out for the Sustainable Kirriemuir event in the Town Hall and visitors grabbed the chance to make a choice from dozens of varieties on offer.

The packed programme offered people the chance to pick up seed tatties for their own gardens and get tips from experts in the field.

Advice and encouragement

They included spud celeb John Marshall from Auchtermuchty.

The 73-year-old Fifer has spent as lifetime promoting and planting potatoes, travelling the globe to share his passion.

And in Kirrie he extolled the virtues of heritage varieties, encouraging visitors to grow some of the seed potatoes on offer there which might bring back a taste of their past.

A range of local producers and other businesses joined the successful day.

Those included Sidlaws-based Potato House, which grows around 70 different seed potatoes for buyers around the UK.

In all, there were 45 different varieties on sale at Kirrie, including red and blue tatties.

Sustainability

Kate Munro of Sustainable Kirriemuir said Tattie Day 2023 was aimed at making it affordable and accessible for people to try growing a little food.

The event also gave the group a chance to showcase its Kirrie community garden project.

“It’s a chance for us to foster conversations with farmers, growers and locals about agricultural practice, land use, and biodiversity,” she said.

“We asked what part can we all play in building a sustainable food system that works for both people and the planet.”

Angus Outdoor Learning also took part, highlighting its work with local schools, charities and the wider community.

Photographer Gareth Jennings dug into Kirrie Tattie Day.