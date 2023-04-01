Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on Scotland’s canals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on Scotland’s canals

George Rae will travel 500 miles in a month through Scotland's canals on the adventure for cancer research.

By Graham Brown
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage

An Angus boating enthusiast is getting ready for a summer fundraising trip on Scotland’s spectacular waterways.

And Kirriemuir 73-year-old George Rae says he couldn’t be more keen to spend a month in The Dog House.

That’s the name of the Fairline Fury 26-foot motor cruiser the retired Angus Council safety assessor will set off from Arbroath marina on in July on the journey for cancer research.

He will travel down Scotland’s east coast, across the country and then along the length of the Caledonian Canal to reach Inverness after more than a fortnight on the water.

Then he’ll turn round and do it all again on the way back to Angus.

It’s a journey which will take him to many famous places.

George Rae from Kirriemuir is going on a charity journey through Scotland's canals.
George Rae at his berth in Arbroath marina.

Love of boats

George says it will fulfil a dream he’s harboured since he was a young lad.

“I spent three years in the Merchant Navy as a cadet officer when I left school,” he said.

“I was learning to be a marine engineer, but didn’t stick it.

“And I’ve always wanted a boat but had never been able to afford one.

“I bought this in 2016 before I retired, got this berth at Arbroath and I love every minute of being down here doing things on it.

“My wife, Wilma was okay with me getting a boat – but she said it couldn’t be one with ‘strings’ – so this one has two Land Rover Defender engines.

George loves being in The Dog House.

“I’m currently doing various modifications to it for the trip so there’s plenty work to keep me going.”

500-mile route

George has spent hours planning the route through Scotland’s canals system.

He’ll have helping hands on deck since his grandsons are due to join him at different points on the journey.

“I’ve been out to the Bell Rock a couple of times and up the Tay, so I’m learning all the time about handling the boat in different conditions.

Robert Stevenson’s lighthouse 11 miles off the coast from Arbroath will be an early sight for George at the start of the voyage.

He will then head down the east coast past the Isle of May, Bass Rock and under the Forth rail and road bridges before putting into Port Edgar at the end of the first day.

George Rae is fettling the Fairline Fury for the fundraising journey.

The Kelpies, Falkirk Wheel and the 16 locks of the Forth and Clyde Canal are all on the early itinerary.

And George will emerge on the west coast to head along the coast of Ayrshire towards The Isle of Bute, then northwards up Loch Fyne.

“By day 10 we will enter the Crinan canal which cuts through the Mull of Kintyre.

“Halfway along this canal is a place called Cairnbann, which is noted for being the birthplace of Dalriada with many stone circles and burial cairns so I’m fascinated to see that,” he said.

He'll set off from Arbroath marina.

Caledonian Canal

Oban and Fort William will be further ports of call before George tackles the 60 miles, 29 locks and 10 bridges of the Caledonian Canal.

“At the summit of the canal we will be 106 feet above sea level before dropping down in locks to Fort Augustus to enter Loch Ness and head to Inverness to complete the outward leg of the voyage.”

“So the full round trip will take around 30 days to complete and involve around 500 nautical miles.

“I’m planning to video interesting points along the way and upload them every night, or do it live, so I’ve also got a bit to learn about social media,” said George.

“It’s all for cancer research, to be split equally between breast and prostate cancer.

“There’s no family that hasn’t been affected by cancer.”

 

 

George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
