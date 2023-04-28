Angus pupils lead county’s first commemoration of International Workers’ Memorial Day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Academy pupils have led a special remembrance event marking International Workers’ Memorial Day.

It is the first time the county has officially marked the global day of remembrance and action for those killed or injured at work.

And it comes after data revealed the toll of tragedy in Scottish workplaces is at its highest since 2019.

On Friday an oak tree was planted in the grounds of Forfar community campus.

Council and union figures join pupils

Angus Provost Brian Boyd was joined by Chris Boyle, branch secretary of Unison Angus and representatives from EIS, Unite and GMB at the ceremony.

Forfar Academy pupils are to design and create a memorial bench to be sited beside the tree.

The youngsters researched suitable locations for the memorial before it was agreed to locate it at the campus.

And the school’s technical department will lead the creation of the bench.

It will be in place for the April 28 remembrance event in 2024.

Musicians from Angus schools performed at Friday’s commemoration.

Purple ribbon

Councillor Boyd said: “International Workers’ Memorial Day is an important reminder each year of the dedication shown by workers.

“As a council, we’re proud to work with our trade union representatives to reinforce our commitment to the health, safety and welfare of all staff and those affected by the council’s operations.”

Chris Boyle of Unison added: “It’s notable here in Angus as we play our part for the first time in helping turn Scotland purple – the colour of the ribbons we wear today – to remember those who have died as a result of accidents, injuries or illnesses caused by work.

“The trade union movement is serious about health and safety.

“We continue to campaign tirelessly to improve working conditions and challenge issues that risk the health, safety and wellbeing of our members.

“In such challenging times for local government workers and with significant cuts to budgets and services looming, it has been good to work with the lunch club pupils and council colleagues to deliver a lasting and visible memorial for IWMD.”

Sharp rise in toll of tragedy

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and Scottish Hazards, the national charity for safety at work, has revealed a worrying rise in workplace fatalities.

Research revealed 21 workers died in the past year, almost double the 2019 total of 11.

But Scottish Hazards believes the number is far higher when road accidents connected to work, occupational disease and workplace-related suicides are taken into account.

It has prompted a call for the Scottish Government to replace the 2007 Corporate Homicide Act.

Campaigners want reformed legislation to introduce new statutory offences holding companies and corporations to account for workplace deaths.

Memorial day history

The first Workers’ Memorial Day was staged in the 1980s.

April 28 is the anniversary of the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 came into effect.

Previously, in 1984, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) established a day of mourning.

It coincides with the anniversary of a workers’ compensation act which was passed in 1914.