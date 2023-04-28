Angus pupils lead county’s first commemoration of International Workers’ Memorial Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus pupils lead county’s first commemoration of International Workers’ Memorial Day

Forfar Academy pupils are to design and create a memorial bench to go beside an oak tree planted at the community campus.

By Graham Brown
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Forfar Academy pupils have led a special remembrance event marking International Workers’ Memorial Day.

It is the first time the county has officially marked the global day of remembrance and action for those killed or injured at work.

And it comes after data revealed the toll of tragedy in Scottish workplaces is at its highest since 2019.

On Friday an oak tree was planted in the grounds of Forfar community campus.

Forfar Academy pupils plant oak tree to mark International Workers' Memorial Day
Forfar Academy pupils Annie Kirton, 13, Elle-Mae McKay, 12, and Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, 12, plant the oak tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Council and union figures join pupils

Angus Provost Brian Boyd was joined by Chris Boyle, branch secretary of Unison Angus and representatives from EIS, Unite and GMB at the ceremony.

Forfar Academy pupils are to design and create a memorial bench to be sited beside the tree.

The youngsters researched suitable locations for the memorial before it was agreed to locate it at the campus.

And the school’s technical department will lead the creation of the bench.

It will be in place for the April 28 remembrance event in 2024.

Musicians from Angus schools performed at Friday’s commemoration.

Angus International Workers' Memorial Day tree-planting ceremony.
Alex Link pipes alongside the Angus Schools Brass Ensemble. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Purple ribbon

Councillor Boyd said: “International Workers’ Memorial Day is an important reminder each year of the dedication shown by workers.

“As a council, we’re proud to work with our trade union representatives to reinforce our commitment to the health, safety and welfare of all staff and those affected by the council’s operations.”

Chris Boyle of Unison added: “It’s notable here in Angus as we play our part for the first time in helping turn Scotland purple – the colour of the ribbons we wear today – to remember those who have died as a result of accidents, injuries or illnesses caused by work.

“The trade union movement is serious about health and safety.

Unison union figure Chris Boyle at Angus IWMD ceremony.
Chris Boyle of Unison Angus addresses the ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We continue to campaign tirelessly to improve working conditions and challenge issues that risk the health, safety and wellbeing of our members.

“In such challenging times for local government workers and with significant cuts to budgets and services looming, it has been good to work with the lunch club pupils and council colleagues to deliver a lasting and visible memorial for IWMD.”

Oak tree planted as Angus marks International Workers' Memorial Day.
The tree is in woodland on the Forfar campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sharp rise in toll of tragedy

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) and Scottish Hazards, the national charity for safety at work, has revealed a worrying rise in workplace fatalities.

Research revealed 21 workers died in the past year, almost double the 2019 total of 11.

But Scottish Hazards believes the number is far higher when road accidents connected to work, occupational disease and workplace-related suicides are taken into account.

It has prompted a call for the Scottish Government to replace the 2007 Corporate Homicide Act.

Campaigners want reformed legislation to introduce new statutory offences holding companies and corporations to account for workplace deaths.

Memorial day history

The first Workers’ Memorial Day was staged in the 1980s.

April 28 is the anniversary of the date the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 came into effect.

Previously, in 1984, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) established a day of mourning.

It coincides with the anniversary of a workers’ compensation act which was passed in 1914.

[[title]]

[[text]]

