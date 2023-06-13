Tractor pulling surprise is a bit left field for 70-year-old Coupar Angus birthday boy Wattie

During a lifetime in agriculture, Wattie Mitchell encountered almost every make and model of farm implement going.

But the Coupar Angus 70-year-old has added a monster machine to his field of expertise after trying out tractor pulling as a birthday bucket list treat.

Family and friends surprised the well-known figure with a chance to strap himself in and give the popular sport a go.

And it lifted the spirits of the popular pensioner after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

HRN Tractors parts man

Wattie is know to generations of Perthshire farmers having retired at 65 as parts manager with HRN at Balbeggie, formerly Earnvale Tractors.

He’s a keen tractor pulling fan, a sport in which his Angus nephew Ewan Cameron is a multiple British Champion.

Wattie said: “My big birthday was coming up and the family asked if there was anything on my bucket list for my 70th.

“The Monaco Grand Prix would have been up there but I think that’s a bit much, so I said I’d like to have a go at tractor pulling.

“But it’s not just something that anyone can try.

“You have to have all the right equipment like a race suit and helmet, and you obviously need a big tractor.”

However, the machine was on hand in the shape of Smokey II – Letham man Ewan’s Superfarm-class New Holland.

It pumps out more than 700 brake horsepower from its 6.6 litre engine.

Ewan’s teenage daughter, Mhairi, also now competes on it in the British Championship.

North east treat

The family laid on the surprise for a North East Tractor Pullers Club event at Huntly.

“There’s a lot of rules you have to comply with, but they set it all up for me,” said Wattie.

“It was actually the weekend just after my 70th so it worked in well.

“I’ve driven many tractors in my time, but it’s a completely different concept when you’re strapped in with a crash helmet on.”

The aim of the sport is to haul a weighted sled along a 100-metre course.

But it requires perfect timing to unleash the fearsome pulling power.

And, after a couple of warm-up attempts, Wattie cracked it.

“I though I’d just get one run, but I did it at half-time during the competition and then again at the end, so I managed two full pulls,” he said.

“It was a cracking weekend and there was a big crowd.

“I was a bit nervous to begin with, but when I knew what I was doing I just went for it.”

Cancer diagnosis

Wattie was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, but is refusing to let it affect his outlook.

“The tractor pulling was a good birthday surprise, the cancer diagnosis wasn’t so good,” he said.

“But I’m just getting on with it and there’s a lot of folk a lot worse off than me.”

He was back on the tractor pulling field closer to home to enjoy the weekend spectacle at the Angus Show.

You can view a full gallery of all the Brechin action here.

“It’s a great thing to see and there was a big crowd again,” Watttie said.

“A lot of folk had a hand in organising my birthday surprise so I’m just grateful to them for doing it – it was a great day.”

Praise for organising club

Nephew Ewan echoed the thanks to the north east officials who helped out.

“Wattie’s been an avid fan for years,” said Ewan.

“When we heard about the cancer we just wanted to try and make it happen.

“It’s not just as easy as turning up and having a go.

“We also blew the gearbox on our tractor at a previous event so we didn’t know if it would happen.

“But the club up north were great in getting it sorted out and we’re really chuffed for Wattie that he was able to try it.

“It’s not an easy thing to get right, but he did really well.”