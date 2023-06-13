Tractor pulling surprise is a bit left field for 70-year-old Coupar Angus birthday boy Wattie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Tractor pulling surprise is a bit left field for 70-year-old Coupar Angus birthday boy Wattie

Wattie Mitchell pulled on a crash helmet and strapped himself into a British Championship-winning machine to experience tractor pulling just weeks after a cancer diagnosis.

By Graham Brown
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid

During a lifetime in agriculture, Wattie Mitchell encountered almost every make and model of farm implement going.

But the Coupar Angus 70-year-old has added a monster machine to his field of expertise after trying out tractor pulling as a birthday bucket list treat.

Family and friends surprised the well-known figure with a chance to strap himself in and give the popular sport a go.

And it lifted the spirits of the popular pensioner after he was recently diagnosed with cancer.

HRN Tractors parts man

Wattie is know to generations of Perthshire farmers having retired at 65 as parts manager with HRN at Balbeggie, formerly Earnvale Tractors.

He’s a keen tractor pulling fan, a sport in which his Angus nephew Ewan Cameron is a multiple British Champion.

Wattie said: “My big birthday was coming up and the family asked if there was anything on my bucket list for my 70th.

“The Monaco Grand Prix would have been up there but I think that’s a bit much, so I said I’d like to have a go at tractor pulling.

Tractor pulling at the Angus Show.
Tractor pulling at the Angus Show at Brechin last weekend. Image: Paul Reid

“But it’s not just something that anyone can try.

“You have to have all the right equipment like a race suit and helmet, and you obviously need a big tractor.”

However, the machine was on hand in the shape of Smokey II – Letham man Ewan’s Superfarm-class New Holland.

It pumps out more than 700 brake horsepower from its 6.6 litre engine.

Ewan’s teenage daughter, Mhairi, also now competes on it in the British Championship.

North east treat

The family laid on the surprise for a North East Tractor Pullers Club event at Huntly.

“There’s a lot of rules you have to comply with, but they set it all up for me,” said Wattie.

“It was actually the weekend just after my 70th so it worked in well.

“I’ve driven many tractors in my time, but it’s a completely different concept when you’re strapped in with a crash helmet on.”

The aim of the sport is to haul a weighted sled along a 100-metre course.

Wattie Mitchell tries tractor pulling for 70th birthday.
Wattie with nephew Ewan Cameron (right) and Ewan’s daughter, Mhairi. Image: Paul Reid

But it requires perfect timing to unleash the fearsome pulling power.

And, after a couple of warm-up attempts, Wattie cracked it.

“I though I’d just get one run, but I did it at half-time during the competition and then again at the end, so I managed two full pulls,” he said.

“It was a cracking weekend and there was a big crowd.

“I was a bit nervous to begin with, but when I knew what I was doing I just went for it.”

Cancer diagnosis

Wattie was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, but is refusing to let it affect his outlook.

“The tractor pulling was a good birthday surprise, the cancer diagnosis wasn’t so good,” he said.

“But I’m just getting on with it and there’s a lot of folk a lot worse off than me.”

Tractor pulling at Angus Show
Mhairi Cameron on Smokey II at the Angus Show. Image: Paul Reid

He was back on the tractor pulling field closer to home to enjoy the weekend spectacle at the Angus Show.

You can view a full gallery of all the Brechin action here.

“It’s a great thing to see and there was a big crowd again,” Watttie said.

“A lot of folk had a hand in organising my birthday surprise so I’m just grateful to them for doing it – it was a great day.”

Praise for organising club

Nephew Ewan echoed the thanks to the north east officials who helped out.

“Wattie’s been an avid fan for years,” said Ewan.

“When we heard about the cancer we just wanted to try and make it happen.

“It’s not just as easy as turning up and having a go.

“We also blew the gearbox on our tractor at a previous event so we didn’t know if it would happen.

“But the club up north were great in getting it sorted out and we’re really chuffed for Wattie that he was able to try it.

“It’s not an easy thing to get right, but he did really well.”

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
Webster's High Prince's Trust pupils get creative for Murton nature reserve
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
Kerr's Miniature Railway: Ride the rails and remember Arbroath attraction
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'
The assault is believed to have happened at Dishlandtown Street, Arbroath
Police probe assault and robbery of 23-year-old man near Arbroath railway station
General view of Davidson Park in Kirriemuir
Police probe as 3 kids 'attacked' in Angus playpark 'over boy's red hair'
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
Letham Grange residents want security caravan 'blot' removed from outside crumbling Angus resort mansion…
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is…
John Bell, member of the Cononsyth Protest Group in front of the farm.
Angus neighbours furious as chicken farmer 'ignores' council order to stop building sheds
Wattie Mitchell in the hotseat of Smokey II. Image: Paul Reid
GALLERY: Clouds clear for picture perfect Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle