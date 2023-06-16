Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise

The training was held to help East Haven combat the risk posed by wildfires which have already destroyed parts of Scotland's natural landscape this summer.

By Graham Brown
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid
Water being pumped onto the dunes during the wildfire training exercise. Image: Paul Reid

Firefighters and Angus environmental campaigners have teamed up in a training scenario to help combat the threat posed by summer wildfires.

They were on the coast at East Haven for a partnership initiative sparked by close calls at the popular beauty spot last summer.

It has brought a renewed call for visitors to think carefully about the risks created by camp fires and beach barbecues in sizzling temperatures.

Partnership initiative

East Haven Together developed the event with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.

Wendy Murray of the environmental group said: “East Haven is part of the Angus Communities Resilience Forum so we work alongside other communities to build resilience in the event of major incidents.

Wildfire exercise at East Haven beach.
Firefighters with the East Haven Together ATV. Image: Paul Reid

“We have held a couple of planning meetings with SFRS to consider the issue of wildfires and how they would be managed.

“East Haven would face a number of challenges.

“So we want to ensure we do everything we can to both prevent wildfires and respond appropriately in any emergency.”

An all-terrain vehicle East Haven Together got for its beach-cleaning operations would be a vital piece of kit to carry hoses to areas fire engines cannot access.

Wildfire training at East Haven beach.
Wendy Murray (centre) with police and firefighters following the successful training exercise. Image: Paul Reid

Wendy added: “We had a couple of near misses around the beach last year.

“On one occasion there was a significant bin fire due to hot BBQ coals which subsequently set fire to surrounding vegetation.

Wildfire training exercise at East haven beach.
Firefighters load hoses onto the community ATV. Image: Paul Reid

“As luck would have it, we were on site at the time and carrying water supplies so we were able to extinguish it.

“However, we may not be as lucky next time.”

Wildfire incidents during hot spell

The East Haven exercise comes in the wake of a weekend wildfire incident in Highland Perthshire.

It was sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Forestry chiefs say only prompt action from the public and council rangers averted the Loch Rannoch situation escalating out of control.

The dry spell has also seen serious incidents in the north of Scotland.

SFRS Station Commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and disposable barbecues left unattended.

East Haven beach wildfire training exercise.
Families on the beach in the summer sunshine saw the training at close quarters. Image: Paul Reid

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”

