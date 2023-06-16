Fiefighters and locals join forces in East Haven beach wildfire exercise

Firefighters and Angus environmental campaigners have teamed up in a training scenario to help combat the threat posed by summer wildfires.

They were on the coast at East Haven for a partnership initiative sparked by close calls at the popular beauty spot last summer.

It has brought a renewed call for visitors to think carefully about the risks created by camp fires and beach barbecues in sizzling temperatures.

Partnership initiative

East Haven Together developed the event with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.

Wendy Murray of the environmental group said: “East Haven is part of the Angus Communities Resilience Forum so we work alongside other communities to build resilience in the event of major incidents.

“We have held a couple of planning meetings with SFRS to consider the issue of wildfires and how they would be managed.

“East Haven would face a number of challenges.

“So we want to ensure we do everything we can to both prevent wildfires and respond appropriately in any emergency.”

An all-terrain vehicle East Haven Together got for its beach-cleaning operations would be a vital piece of kit to carry hoses to areas fire engines cannot access.

Wendy added: “We had a couple of near misses around the beach last year.

“On one occasion there was a significant bin fire due to hot BBQ coals which subsequently set fire to surrounding vegetation.

“As luck would have it, we were on site at the time and carrying water supplies so we were able to extinguish it.

“However, we may not be as lucky next time.”

Wildfire incidents during hot spell

The East Haven exercise comes in the wake of a weekend wildfire incident in Highland Perthshire.

It was sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Forestry chiefs say only prompt action from the public and council rangers averted the Loch Rannoch situation escalating out of control.

The dry spell has also seen serious incidents in the north of Scotland.

SFRS Station Commander John Harvey said: “We know that many people will be hoping to enjoy the outdoors when the weather is good, but we urge everyone to make sure that they don’t increase the chance of wildfire.

“That means being aware of the risks and following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

“Wild and grass fires can start by the careless disposal of cigarettes and disposable barbecues left unattended.

“They then have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land, wildlife and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.”

“During this time of the year, many firefighters across Scotland are preparing to actively tackle wildfires as they work to protect our communities.

“However, many of these fires are preventable so please read our safety advice and enjoy the weather responsibly.”