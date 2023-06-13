Forestry chiefs ‘very angry’ after barbecue starts Perthshire fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Forestry chiefs ‘very angry’ after barbecue starts Perthshire fire

An accelerant was also used in a separate incident at a Fife forest.

By Neil Henderson
The damage caused at Kilvrecht, Perthshire, by a disposable barbecue.
The damage caused at Kilvrecht, Perthshire, by a disposable barbecue. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

Forestry chiefs in Perthshire have been left “very angry” after a fire was started by a disposable barbecue.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) says it was only the actions of rangers and members of the public that prevented a fire at Loch Rannoch from becoming a serious blaze at the weekend.

Witnesses reported seeing several young men lighting a barbecue on the shores of loch, opposite Kilvrecht campsite, on Sunday before kicking it over a short time later.

Accelerant used at Fife forest

The fire then spread to an area close to Blackwood before it was discovered and extinguished by Perth and Kinross Council rangers and two members the public.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that officers had later attended the site to ensure the fire was extinguished.

It came after a separate incident at Tentsmuir Forest in north-east Fife last Tuesday, when a flammable accelerant is thought to have been used in an attempt to start a fire there.

Damage left after a fire at Tenstmuir Forest.
A flammable accelerant is thought to have been use to start a fire at Tentsmuir. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has warned of a high risk of wildfires in recent days during a prolonged spell of hot and dry weather.

Crews have also tackled several major wildfires in the Highlands this month.

Robin Lofthouse, FLS area visitor services manager in Tayside, says he was angered by the latest incident.

He said: “It’s unbelievable that in spite of all the issues that Scotland has had in the past three weeks with fire, there are still some people who would do this.

‘It makes us very, very angry’

“It is really disheartening to know that last week, youths in Tentsmuir were spreading and attempting to light some sort of accelerant in a bid, we presume, to start a bigger fire.

“The fire service, our staff and any number of other land managers are doing everything they can and then some to try and deal with fires and get the message about fire safety across to people.

“When we get things like this happening it just makes us all very, very angry.”

Robin Lofthouse from Forestry and Land Scotland.
Robin Lofthouse from Forestry and Land Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Bailie Mike Williamson, deputy convenor of Perth and Kinross Council’s Environment, Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that some visitors have so little respect for the beautiful countryside we have in Perth and Kinross that an incident like this could happen.

“If it had not been for our rangers and two members of the public at Kilvrecht, this could have spread further and caused even greater damage.

Thanks to two women who put out Perthshire fire

“On behalf of the council I’d like to extend my thanks to the two ladies who were on site before our rangers arrived and who were trying to put out the fire.

“I’d urge people to follow the Outdoor Access Code, which allows for responsible access to our countryside.

“We all have a duty to protect our environment and must remember the risks of fire are all too real.”

