Home News Angus & The Mearns

Families miss out during heatwave as £200,000 Arbroath crazy golf course hits staffing troubles again

Angus Council has struggled to find an operator for family fun attractions at Arbroath's West Links in recent years.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath's crazy golf course has stayed locked during this week's heatwave. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath's crazy golf course has stayed locked during this week's heatwave. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Crazy golf fans have missed out on sizzling fun at a £200,000 showpiece Arbroath council course.

While the West Links play area has been bustling with families baking in the June sunshine, staff shortages have kept popular attractions out of bounds.

Those include the controversial crazy golf layout which has had a rough start since being completed in 2021.

In recent years, the council has struggled to find an independent operator for money-makers including the crazy putting, kiddie cars and foot golf.

It is recruiting to have them open throughout the summer.

However, until now families have only been able enjoy the paid-for facilities at weekends.

Locals say it’s a shame the fully accessible crazy golf course has been shut most of the time.

Arbroath West Links crazy golf
The West Links nine-holer looking good in this week’s Angus sunshine. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

One parent said: “With the weather the way it has been I’m sure the attractions would have been busy.

“All that money was spent and it’s potential isn’t being maximised at the start of the summer season.

“It’s been such good weather it probably would have pulled in families in the evening if it was open.”

Controversy over big spend

The crazy golf idea was described as “belonging in the 1960s” when originally approved.

Work on the nine-hole layout was completed in November 2021.

It replaced a previous course.

But the gates stayed locked until the following spring.

And the scarcity of an operator has hit the authority again.

A council spokesperson said: “After failing to secure an operator for the West Links facilities, we have taken over running the facilities again this season.

“The crazy golf at West Links was open during the Easter break and has been every weekend since then.

“We are currently recruiting for staff to run the facilities seven days per week from 12pm to 6pm.

“We will have this in place from June 30 to September 3 inclusive, which will cover the school summer holidays.”

Arbroath SNP councillor Brenda Durno was previously a critic of the project.

“I understand the problems revolve around staff so I hope that will be sorted out soon,” she said.

“I was against it because it was town centre funding money so I thought the money should have been spent there.”

Kiddie rides track at West Links in Arbroath.
The kiddie rides track at West Links. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

But she hopes the range of facilities at West Links will pull in the visitors this summer.

“We have the new tennis courts open, the paddling pool should be open and there are new picnic tables so there should be lots for people to enjoy,” she said.

The council has also clamped down on unauthorised snack vans which were operating on the former Seaforth Hotel site.

