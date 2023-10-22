Brechin City team up with local taxi firm to help elderly residents get shopping

Brechin City have partnered with a local taxi firm to get shopping to elderly residents in the wake of Storm Babet.

Churchie Cabs delivered groceries for vulnerable locals in the Angus town on Saturday for free.

It comes after Brechin was hit with severe flooding that saw hundreds evacuated from their homes on Thursday night and Friday morning.

‘Helping the elderly’

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie told The Courier: “We thought we’d focus on helping the elderly get their messages and medication.

“This morning [Saturday], we agreed we’d go out and make that happen and partner up with Churchie Cabs, who put on a similar service during Covid.

“Andy Church, who owns Churchie Cabs, is a real stalwart in the community.

“He was receptive to doing this again.

“We had said to Andy we would pay for the transportation costs.

“But after we put the message out there he said he wouldn’t be charging the club and he is doing it off his own back.

“We’ll continue to support it but Andy’s absorbing the cost – he deserves all the credit really.”

‘The community spirit is great’

The Glebe Park supremo said it was heartening to see locals pull together during the aftermath of the storm.

He added: “It’s horrendous here – you hear about disasters down south and in your head you think that it’s bad.

“But it’s not until you see what’s happening for yourself you think, ‘Wow, that’s unbelievable’.

“Unless you’re local you’re not conscious of the areas that have been flooded or the depth they are under.

“The spirit is great and everyone’s together – it’s the way community should be.

“Everyone helps each other out and it’s fantastic.

“It educates the youngsters too as they’re coming through life seeing that it’s essential to look after the community.”