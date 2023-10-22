Brechin City team up with local taxi firm to help elderly residents get shopping

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City team up with local taxi firm to help elderly residents get shopping

Churchie Cabs helped deliver groceries to vulnerable residents in Angus town following Storm Babet carnage.

By Kieran Webster
Storm babet Brechin flooding
Rescue teams in Brechin wade through rising flood water. Image: PA

Brechin City have partnered with a local taxi firm to get shopping to elderly residents in the wake of Storm Babet.

Churchie Cabs delivered groceries for vulnerable locals in the Angus town on Saturday for free.

It comes after Brechin was hit with severe flooding that saw hundreds evacuated from their homes on Thursday night and Friday morning.

‘Helping the elderly’

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie told The Courier: “We thought we’d focus on helping the elderly get their messages and medication.

“This morning [Saturday], we agreed we’d go out and make that happen and partner up with Churchie Cabs, who put on a similar service during Covid.

“Andy Church, who owns Churchie Cabs, is a real stalwart in the community.

“He was receptive to doing this again.

Kevin Mackie, chairman of Brechin City FC
Chairman of Brechin City FC, Kevin Mackie. Image: Paul Reid

“We had said to Andy we would pay for the transportation costs.

“But after we put the message out there he said he wouldn’t be charging the club and he is doing it off his own back.

“We’ll continue to support it but Andy’s absorbing the cost – he deserves all the credit really.”

‘The community spirit is great’

The Glebe Park supremo said it was heartening to see locals pull together during the aftermath of the storm.

He added: “It’s horrendous here – you hear about disasters down south and in your head you think that it’s bad.

“But it’s not until you see what’s happening for yourself you think, ‘Wow, that’s unbelievable’.

Emergency services rescuing people in Brechin
Emergency services rescuing people in Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“Unless you’re local you’re not conscious of the areas that have been flooded or the depth they are under.

“The spirit is great and everyone’s together – it’s the way community should be.

“Everyone helps each other out and it’s fantastic.

“It educates the youngsters too as they’re coming through life seeing that it’s essential to look after the community.”

Conversation