Arbroath and Monifieth cycle path improvements next up in national scheme

Cycle paths at Arbroath and Monifieth are being upgraded in the next stage of improvements to a national route.

It follows hot on the heels of improvements to National Cycle Network Route 1 at Barry Station and ongoing works at Carnoustie.

Marine Drive in Monifieth and Elliot Links on the approach to Arbroath are the next sections being improved.

Tayside Contracts started work at Elliot Links on Wednesday.

It is the second phase of work there and will improve a further 200-metre stretch to the Balcathie level-crossing.

The project will take a week to complete.

At Monifieth the works will run for a month from Thursday February 29 to Friday March 29, weather permitting.

The scheme there leads on from the neighbouring Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel improvement project.

It aims to encourage people to continue eastwards from Marine Drive onto a new shared use path running parallel to the road.

The realignment, and new street lighting, will also enhance road safety.

The new path will continue up the east side of Marine Drive, crossing near Riverview Caravan Park, before joining the existing path leading to the football pitches.

A section will also be added alongside the road to Barry Buddon

There will be a crossing point and segregated section at the car park there.

The scheme is being funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s network development fund and delivered in partnership with Angus Council.