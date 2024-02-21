Arbroath and Monifieth cycle path improvements next up in national scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath and Monifieth cycle path improvements next up in national scheme

Surfacing works will be going on for the next month along the Angus coastline section of National Cycle Route 1.

By Graham Brown
Marine Drive in Monifieth will be improved. Image: Angus Council
Marine Drive in Monifieth will be improved. Image: Angus Council

Cycle paths at Arbroath and Monifieth are being upgraded in the next stage of improvements to a national route.

It follows hot on the heels of improvements to National Cycle Network Route 1 at Barry Station and ongoing works at Carnoustie.

Marine Drive in Monifieth and Elliot Links on the approach to Arbroath are the next sections being improved.

Tayside Contracts started work at Elliot Links on Wednesday.

Elliot Links cycle path at Arbroath.
Elliot Links at Arbroath will be upgraded. Image: Angus Council

It is the second phase of work there and will improve a further 200-metre stretch to the Balcathie level-crossing.

The project will take a week to complete.

At Monifieth the works will run for a month from Thursday February 29 to Friday March 29, weather permitting.

The scheme there leads on from the neighbouring Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel improvement project.

It aims to encourage people to continue eastwards from Marine Drive onto a new shared use path running parallel to the road.

The realignment, and new street lighting, will also enhance road safety.

The new path will continue up the east side of Marine Drive, crossing near Riverview Caravan Park, before joining the existing path leading to the football pitches.

A section will also be added alongside the road to Barry Buddon

There will be a crossing point and segregated section at the car park there.

The scheme is being funded by the Scottish Government through Sustrans Scotland’s network development fund and delivered in partnership with Angus Council.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland
A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme
Susan Marr and husband Dave at home in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Meet the Forfar gran who slept through Santa - but woke up after 16…
Karen Dunbar
Comedy icon Karen Dunbar to bring latest tour to Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Alterations to the Home Bargains plan were unanimously accepted. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Builders' merchant bid for £16m Arbroath retail park breezes through Angus planning
Daily Grind Coffee Shop in Arbroath.
Arbroath coffee shop to close its kitchen three days a week
John and Elaine Towns at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dog bans for Kirriemuir pair over 'dangerously out of control' American Bully
Bill and Pamela Donaldson visit the memorial for their son Steven. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Steven Donaldson's parents say parole for Kirriemuir killer Tasmin Glass is 'unthinkable'
2
Steven Donaldson.
A Voice for Victims: From convicted killer to freedom bid - a timeline of…
2
A bid to shut Lochlands junction to Forfar-bound traffic is still to be considered. Image: Google
£20m price tag for flyover at danger Forfar bypass junction
The Inveraldie yard sits beside the A90 north of Dundee. Image: Google
Mini business park plan for A90 roadside site near Dundee stalls

Conversation