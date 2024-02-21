RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping ‘yo-yo club’ tag – and Raith Rovers seem to have United’s number

Dundee can look up the Premiership table rather than down after back-to-back victories.

As a newly promoted team, the Dark Blues would have had eighth as a good finish this year.

In fact, they’d have been delighted with it.

But with eight games to go until the split, I reckon Tony Docherty will have eyes on the top six.

And fans are entitled to dream even bigger.

I think a European spot is probably going to end up being just out of reach – but I’d love to be proved wrong!

I was at Dens Park for the win over St Johnstone and I was at the Livingston game at the end of January – and I like what Tony Docherty has done.

He’s bringing different types of players in, not just your usual ones released from other Scottish clubs.

I really like the recruitment at Dundee this season, both in January and February, though Tony has certainly got a big squad, which can be a challenge to manage.

He seems to be doing fine though. And regardless of the top six or Europe or any other ambitions, the biggest thing for Dundee this season was staying up.

It was all about getting a little bit of stability, instead of being a yo-yo club.

‘Thrilling run-in’

If you are being realistic, at the start of the season, any Dundee fan would have said: “Avoid the play-offs and anything else is a bonus.”

They should be delighted with where they are just now and I’m sure Tony will be looking to tie up contracts with an eye on next season as well.

Realistically, if you had said to Tony Docherty at the start of the season that they’ll finish sixth or seventh in the league, he’d have been over the moon.

If they can claim a place in the top half, fans will be in for a thrilling run-in.

Raith Rovers certainly seem to have the measure of Dundee United this season.

That’s twice they’ve beaten their Championship title rivals

Them being so closely matched makes for an exciting promotion chase.

And there’s no way anything’s decided yet.

There are still 13 games to go and a lot of points still to play for. There will a lot of twists and turns to come yet.

There are clubs at the bottom fighting for their lives who will nick points and others will go on good runs.

Scott Brown’s last-minute wonder goal for Raith against United keeps it interesting at the top and it will have given Ian Murray and the guys at Raith a big boost.

Much has been made of the Kirkcaldy side’s celebrations at the end of the match – and maybe Dundee United can use that to their advantage.

Trophies don’t get handed out until May and the post-match scenes of jubilation at Stark’s Park might stick in the back of United’s throat.

If so, they’ll be wanting to get their revenge.

If I were United manager, I would have the coverage pinned up on the dressing room wall, for sure.

Geoff Brown has probably taken St Johnstone as far as he can – and deserves to cash out now.

They’re a well-established Premiership club with a tidy set-up, what with the training pitch out the back of the stadium.

You have to give credit to the Browns for what they’ve done for Scottish football over the years

Geoff’s – and his son Steve’s – shoes will be big ones to fill.

If reported American interest comes to fruition, it will be an exciting time for everyone in Perth.

One thing’s for sure, they’ll be buying a club that has been the model of successful ownership in Scotland.