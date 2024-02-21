RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping ‘yo-yo club’ tag – and Raith Rovers seem to have United’s number

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee well on way to dumping ‘yo-yo club’ tag – and Raith Rovers seem to have United’s number

Back-to-back wins for Dundee have them sitting pretty in the Premiership.

Dundee's Mo Sylla congratulates Scott Tiffoney after Dundee FC went 2-0 up. Image: SNS
By Rab Douglas

Dundee can look up the Premiership table rather than down after back-to-back victories.

As a newly promoted team, the Dark Blues would have had eighth as a good finish this year.

In fact, they’d have been delighted with it.

But with eight games to go until the split, I reckon Tony Docherty will have eyes on the top six.

And fans are entitled to dream even bigger.

I think a European spot is probably going to end up being just out of reach – but I’d love to be proved wrong!

Tony Docherty applauds fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS
I was at Dens Park for the win over St Johnstone and I was at the Livingston game at the end of January – and I like what Tony Docherty has done.

He’s bringing different types of players in, not just your usual ones released from other Scottish clubs.

I really like the recruitment at Dundee this season, both in January and February, though Tony has certainly got a big squad, which can be a challenge to manage.

He seems to be doing fine though. And regardless of the top six or Europe or any other ambitions, the biggest thing for Dundee this season was staying up.

It was all about getting a little bit of stability, instead of being a yo-yo club.

‘Thrilling run-in’

If you are being realistic, at the start of the season, any Dundee fan would have said: “Avoid the play-offs and anything else is a bonus.”

They should be delighted with where they are just now and I’m sure Tony will be looking to tie up contracts with an eye on next season as well.

Realistically, if you had said to Tony Docherty at the start of the season that they’ll finish sixth or seventh in the league, he’d have been over the moon.

If they can claim a place in the top half, fans will be in for a thrilling run-in.

Raith Rovers players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory
Raith Rovers’ players celebrate after defeating Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers certainly seem to have the measure of Dundee United this season.

That’s twice they’ve beaten their Championship title rivals

Them being so closely matched makes for an exciting promotion chase.

And there’s no way anything’s decided yet.

There are still 13 games to go and a lot of points still to play for. There will a lot of twists and turns to come yet.

There are clubs at the bottom fighting for their lives who will nick points and others will go on good runs.

Scott Brown’s last-minute wonder goal for Raith against United keeps it interesting at the top and it will have given Ian Murray and the guys at Raith a big boost.

Much has been made of the Kirkcaldy side’s celebrations at the end of the match – and maybe Dundee United can use that to their advantage.

Trophies don’t get handed out until May and the post-match scenes of jubilation at Stark’s Park might stick in the back of United’s throat.

If so, they’ll be wanting to get their revenge.

If I were United manager, I would have the coverage pinned up on the dressing room wall, for sure.

Geoff Brown is negotiating the sale of St Johnstone.
Geoff Brown has probably taken St Johnstone as far as he can – and deserves to cash out now.

They’re  a well-established Premiership club with a tidy set-up, what with the training pitch out the back of the stadium.

You have to give credit to the Browns for what they’ve done for Scottish football over the years

Geoff’s – and his son Steve’s – shoes will be big ones to fill.

If reported American interest comes to fruition, it will be an exciting time for everyone in Perth.

One thing’s for sure, they’ll be buying a club that has been the model of successful ownership in Scotland.

