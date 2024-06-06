£500k extra Scottish Government money for Angus roads hailed by SNP figure after Holyrood ‘bribe’ tag for council tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£500k extra Scottish Government money for Angus roads hailed by SNP figure after Holyrood ‘bribe’ tag for council tax freeze

The money will be added to £1 million councillors agreed to spend in this year's budget for Angus road improvements.

By Graham Brown
More pothole repairs may be carried out with the extra Holyrood cash. Image: Shutterstock
More pothole repairs may be carried out with the extra Holyrood cash. Image: Shutterstock

An extra £1/2 million will be spent on Angus roads this year after councillors agreed to divert a grant windfall towards more repairs.

And the cash has been welcomed by an SNP councillor who labelled a council tax freeze incentive a Holyrood budget “bribe”.

In February, Kenny Braes shocked colleagues when he described the Scottish Government’s offer of £2.8m to keep the council tax rate static as “outrageous”.

An additional £62m was announced in March by then deputy First Minister Shona Robison for Scotland’s councils who agreed the freeze.

The Angus share of that pot is £1.29m.

Councillors have now agreed £500,000 of it will be invested in tackling the county’s crumbling roads.

It is on top of £1m the SNP administration committed to repairs when the budget was set.

And Montrose councillor Mr Braes claimed it means Angus is spending more than ever before on roads.

He told the area’s policy committee: “The people of Angus are constantly at me about the state of the roads.

“We’re doing all we can.

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes
SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: DC Thomson

“Some might say it’s a drop in the ocean, but I think it’s a lot more than that.

“We’ve never spent more on our roads than we are now.”

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie said: “It’s no surprise our roads have taken a real battering over the winter.

“It’s just good to see that £500,000 going into roads on top of the £1m permanent increase to our capital budget for roads.

Council staff pay deal undecided

Finance director Ian Lorimer plans to keep the remaining £0.9m for unexpected ‘risks’.

Those could include a pay deal for council staff.

Mr Lorimer said: “A corporate provision of £5.8 million, based on a 3% increase, was made in the provisional budget.

“At the time of writing no pay deals have been concluded so this remains an area of risk and uncertainty.”

And he warned there could be cuts if any pay deal is higher than budgeted for.

“Assuming no further additional funding support for this is provided by the Scottish Government, it will be necessary to identify compensating savings elsewhere in the council’s budget.”

The same revenue meeting also heard the council has not made a decision on whether to replace its £127,000-a-year depute chief executive.

Mark Armstrong is retiring at the end of July.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay said any decision on re-filling the post was still under consideration.

The authority’s senior leadership team salaries total more than £1m per year.

“We are however mindful of the wider budgetary situation for the council,” she added.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Standard bearers William H Horrell and John Reilly during the Carnoustie D-Day commemoration. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Carnoustie leads Angus commemoration of D-Day 80th anniversary
There are fears a tourist tax could threaten the survival of some Angus B&Bs. Image: Shutterstock
Angus visitors SHOULD pay a tourist tax since they get to park for free,…
7
Lownie solar farm opponents gathered in April in a protest against the plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
30MW Angus solar farm faces council knockback over 'significant harm' on local area
3
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Could Angus Council axe £127k-a-year depute chief executive post to save cash?
9
Inch pavilion and bowling green's future remains undecided. Image: Angus Council
Montrose bowling pavilion saga rolls on after councillors fail to agree Inch sale to…
Current Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood and founding committee member Bill Simpson at Glamis Castle ahead of Sunday's event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Strathmore gathering set for big day as 'baby' of Scotland's Highland Games circuit
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor's Duntrune crematorium plan will be back before planning appeal councillors on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Duntrune crematorium bid returns to Angus planning appeal committee for second time
Celeste Scott and her daughter Cean Lyons at their new snack shack in Arbroath. Image: Celeste Scott
Arbroath fishmonger opens seafood snack shack
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Montrose Playhouse staged the Angus Remembers launch event. Image: Lydia Smith
Angus Remembers in launch event for local contribution to nationwide Covid-19 memorial programme

Conversation