Tuesday court round-up — Shoe shop fiddle and dirty protest

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee woman has admitted embezzling £1,314 from a city shoe shop, where she worked as a sales and service manager.

Alison Galligan, of Main Street, was not present at Dundee Sheriff Court when her solicitor Ross Bennett tendered a plea of guilty to embezzlement on her behalf.

Between February 2022 and January 2023, the 63-year-old helped herself to the money from the Clark’s shoe shop on Dundee’s Murraygate.

She initially had been charged with taking a sum of more than £1,700 but her plea to the lesser sum was accepted.

Clarks on Dundee Murraygate.
Clarks on Murraygate, Dundee. Image: Google.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentencing until October 24.

Pensioner jailed

Pensioner William Ramsay, who preyed on two young boys during a 13-year reign of terror in Dundee, has been jailed for three years. The now-71-year-old plunged the head of one terrified victim underwater. Co-accused, June Rattray, of Blairgowrie, admitted repeatedly striking one of the children in 1985 with a belt at another property and was fined £600 last month.

June Rattray and William Ramsay
June Rattray and William Ramsay.

‘Bored’ fireraiser

A “bored” Kirkcaldy man torched a bin outside a restaurant after a fallout with his then-girlfriend.

Jake Henderson, 22, pled guilty to wilfully setting fire to a commercial waste bin, resulting in £250 of fire and smoke damage, in Leven’s Commercial Road on August 29 last year.

Henderson, of East Quality Street, Dysart, appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit the charge.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court the director at a restaurant and bar checked CCTV and saw Henderson -identified by police – setting fire to the bin with what he described as a candle lighter, shortly before 2am.

The fire service extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.

Henderson admitted the offence to police who stopped him a few days later.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said events took place following a disagreement between his client and his girlfriend.

He said: “He left the property and was wandering about aimlessly and bored.”

Sentencing was deferred until October for reports.

Footballer fined

Former Dunfermline, Dundee and Cowdenbeath footballer Colin Nish attacked his partner by headbutting her to the face during a furious row over money. Nish left her with severe bruising and black eyes and has been fined after a trial.

Colin Nish playing for Dundee
Colin Nish played for Dundee.

Dirty protester on curfew

A Dundee cannabis dealing gang member, who soiled himself when police arrived to search his flat, has been placed on curfew.

56-year-old Steven Bracy later stripped naked in a police van and smeared both himself and the vehicle’s interior with faeces.

He had been removed from a city flat where police discovered cannabis worth up to £11,500 and almost £1000 in cash.

Bracy took on a “fighting stance” but then defecated and was brought to the ground.

Steven Bracy
Steven Bracy exposed police to risk from his dirty protest. Image: Facebook.

He continued to make threats and as he was being led to a police vehicle outside, attempted to headbutt one of the constables.

Once inside the van, he said: “I’m going to start carrying a blade and find you now.”

The smell made by his subsequent dirty protest was described as “unbearable.”

When the vehicle arrived West Bell Street HQ, Bracy was naked and covered in faeces.

Police in white hazmat suits had to attend.

After being charged, he said: “Treat me like an animal, I’ll behave like an animal.”

As well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis, Bracy also admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner, resisting arrest and acting in a culpable and reckless manner by exposing police to hazardous waste and risk of infectious disease by smearing faeces on himself and the van.

Following the completion of background reports, Bracy was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court and was placed under supervision for a year and on curfew – 7pm to 7am with a 30 minute break at 11pm – for two months.

Cold call robbery

Dundee odd-job gardener Max McCaskill, who once claimed he was jailed for being ginger, was found guilty of assaulting and robbing a 79-year-old in his own home. Cold caller McCaskill claimed he was only taking his £20 payment and pushed the man because he propositioned him.

Max McCaskill
Max McCaskill. Image: DC Thomson.

Porter’s sick stash

Kitchen porter Ross Rutherford, 21, from Strathmiglo, will be supervised for years after admitting stashing sick child abuse files.

His sick haul was discovered after police arrived at his home with a warrant on May 31 last year.

When they arrived at Rutherford’s family home, he asked: “Would it speed things up if I tell you there was stuff on my phone?

Dundee Sheriff Court heard 272 videos were found – all accessible and more than half of the worst type.

12 accessible images were found and 25 inaccessible photos were uncovered.

Previously, solicitor Carolyn Leckie said her client is awaiting a diagnosis from the NHS of potential autism and he has already sought help.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Rutherford under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register – both for three years – and imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation programme, as well as various conduct requirements.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

