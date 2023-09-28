Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Two men appeared on petition in private in connection with a drugs seizure in Arbroath.

Demirel Buruti and Petrit Shtyme, both 24 and of no fixed abode, made no plea to a charge of producing a controlled drug.

They were remanded and the case continued for further examination.

Their appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court came after police raided the former Happit store on High Street earlier this week.

Serious injuries after crash

A Dundee motorist left a biker requiring “major” surgery after failing to stop at a give way sign. Muhammad Khalid pled guilty to causing serious injuries to the biker in Stobswell on November 12 2020 by driving carelessly when pulling out of Pitkerro Road onto Forfar Road.

Muhammad Khalid
Muhammad Khalid caused serious injuried by driving carelessly.

Biting and scratching

A suspected shoplifter who scratched and bit the manager of a Perth supermarket has been jailed.

James Ritchie appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted assaulting two female staff members at the Food Warehouse on August 29.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the 29-year-old walked into the store at 10.45am and began acting suspiciously.

He was challenged by a teenage employee, who he scratched, before turning on the store manager.

The Food Warehouse, Perth
Ritchie attacked staff at the Food Warehouse at St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Ms Hodgson said: “She was also scratched and nipped by the accused.

“He then leaned out and bit her on her hand.

“His mouth was open wide and he left saliva.”

The court heard the employee let go of Ritchie and he fled on foot.

Ritchie, of St Catherine’s Square, pled guilty to assaulting both staff members to their injury on August 29.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a shoplifting charge.

Jailing him for 10 months, Sheriff Alison McKay said: “I have absolutely no doubt that custody is the only option available today.”

‘Fold you up’

A man whose violent outburst terrified drinkers at a Perth pub has been electronically tagged and placed on curfew, with a 15-minute break each night to walk his dog. Daniel Harding threatened employees and customers at the Foundry Bar, telling one witness: “I will absolutely fold you up” and going on to make similar threats to police.

Daniel Harding, The Foundry
Daniel Harding has been banned from The Foundry.

‘Shoogly peg’

A Forfar paedophile who told a court he would “do anything” to avoid going back to prison after being caught sending sexual messages to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl, is on a “very shoogly peg.”

Alistair Lee, 65, admitted sending illicit messages to an adult, undercover “paedophile hunter”.

Lee, of Manor Court, is already registered as a sex offender and was subject to an order that he let police know his mobile phone number.

Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Alistair Lee.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Lee he was on a “very shoogly peg.”

He imposed a three-year supervision order and ordered Lee to complete the Tay Project aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

He banned Lee from going online without permission or having any devices capable of accessing the internet in his home.

The sheriff said: “You’ve got a previous conviction for this general sort of thing.

“You have to understand that I’m making this order as a direct alternative to custody.

“What I’m doing is giving you one more opportunity because of your mental health.

“If you thought this was the last chance, you’re right.”

Terrified lone women

A van driver who made sexual gestures towards lone women walking on a Methil street, has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years. Sylwester Grzymiszewski drove “very slowly” next to his victims and made obscene gestures as they walked to work early in the morning.

Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszewski
Sylwester Grzymiszewski was put on the Register for five years.

Headbutted paramedic

A drug addict who headbutted a paramedic as he tried to help him after collapsing on a Perth street has been jailed for five months.

Mark Griffin, who once told a court of his £60,000 a year heroin habit, attacked an ambulance worker in Sandeman Court on August 26 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Griffin, 42, had been found unresponsive and slumped against a fencepost.

He admitted the subsequent assault but said he had no memory of it.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said paramedics had roused Griffin by squeezing his shoulder muscle.

He became more alert and began grabbing at the paramedic, before accusing him of bending his finger.

“But the paramedic hadn’t touched him at all,” said Mr Craib.

“The accused stood up, took a step towards him and deliberately struck him on the mouth and nose with his forehead, causing immediate pain.”

He punched Griffin back in self-defence.

Mark Griffin
Mark Griffin being led from court after a previous appearance.

Griffin shouted and swore at the ambulance workers, before they placed him on the ground.

After passers-by stopped to help the crew, Griffin got up and walked off into the bushes.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client was prepared for prison.

“Police described that he was too intoxicated to understand that he was being arrested.”

“He is very apologetic. The court will see he has his bag with him today, because he knows how serious this is.”

Carpet fury after murder bid

A murder bid thug told his victim he would have to get him a new carpet as there was so much blood on it. David Thompson, 41, brutally attacked a neighbour in his Tayport flat. Derrick Smith ended up in hospital for more than two months.

Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Montrose man in court accused of killing 'doting' dad
Police outside the murder bid flat in Tayport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayport thug told murder bid victim to pay for blood-soaked carpet replacement
Daniel Harding has been banned from The Foundry.
Ranting Perth pub punter given 15-minute curfew break for nightly dog walk
Paige Sharp leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
New mum from Angus spared jail after positive reports
Muhammad Khalid caused serious injuried by driving carelessly.
Dundee driver left motorcyclist with ruptured spleen
Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Van driver whose sexual gestures terrified lone women in Methil put on Register
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee bar till-dipper and safe raider caught in Fife
Police stopped Laws' drug dealing operation after spotting him littering.
Police stumble across drugs racket after spotting Tayside teen littering
The hit-and-run happened on Murrayfield Drive. Image: Google.
Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months
Lukeus Walker.
Teenager jailed for string of offences including kicking partner in face