Thursday court round-up — Shoogly peg and high street drugs

Two men appeared on petition in private in connection with a drugs seizure in Arbroath.

Demirel Buruti and Petrit Shtyme, both 24 and of no fixed abode, made no plea to a charge of producing a controlled drug.

They were remanded and the case continued for further examination.

Their appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court came after police raided the former Happit store on High Street earlier this week.

Serious injuries after crash

A Dundee motorist left a biker requiring “major” surgery after failing to stop at a give way sign. Muhammad Khalid pled guilty to causing serious injuries to the biker in Stobswell on November 12 2020 by driving carelessly when pulling out of Pitkerro Road onto Forfar Road.

Biting and scratching

A suspected shoplifter who scratched and bit the manager of a Perth supermarket has been jailed.

James Ritchie appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted assaulting two female staff members at the Food Warehouse on August 29.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said the 29-year-old walked into the store at 10.45am and began acting suspiciously.

He was challenged by a teenage employee, who he scratched, before turning on the store manager.

Ms Hodgson said: “She was also scratched and nipped by the accused.

“He then leaned out and bit her on her hand.

“His mouth was open wide and he left saliva.”

The court heard the employee let go of Ritchie and he fled on foot.

Ritchie, of St Catherine’s Square, pled guilty to assaulting both staff members to their injury on August 29.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to a shoplifting charge.

Jailing him for 10 months, Sheriff Alison McKay said: “I have absolutely no doubt that custody is the only option available today.”

‘Fold you up’

A man whose violent outburst terrified drinkers at a Perth pub has been electronically tagged and placed on curfew, with a 15-minute break each night to walk his dog. Daniel Harding threatened employees and customers at the Foundry Bar, telling one witness: “I will absolutely fold you up” and going on to make similar threats to police.

‘Shoogly peg’

A Forfar paedophile who told a court he would “do anything” to avoid going back to prison after being caught sending sexual messages to what he believed was a 13-year-old girl, is on a “very shoogly peg.”

Alistair Lee, 65, admitted sending illicit messages to an adult, undercover “paedophile hunter”.

Lee, of Manor Court, is already registered as a sex offender and was subject to an order that he let police know his mobile phone number.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Lee he was on a “very shoogly peg.”

He imposed a three-year supervision order and ordered Lee to complete the Tay Project aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

He banned Lee from going online without permission or having any devices capable of accessing the internet in his home.

The sheriff said: “You’ve got a previous conviction for this general sort of thing.

“You have to understand that I’m making this order as a direct alternative to custody.

“What I’m doing is giving you one more opportunity because of your mental health.

“If you thought this was the last chance, you’re right.”

Terrified lone women

A van driver who made sexual gestures towards lone women walking on a Methil street, has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years. Sylwester Grzymiszewski drove “very slowly” next to his victims and made obscene gestures as they walked to work early in the morning.

Headbutted paramedic

A drug addict who headbutted a paramedic as he tried to help him after collapsing on a Perth street has been jailed for five months.

Mark Griffin, who once told a court of his £60,000 a year heroin habit, attacked an ambulance worker in Sandeman Court on August 26 last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Griffin, 42, had been found unresponsive and slumped against a fencepost.

He admitted the subsequent assault but said he had no memory of it.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said paramedics had roused Griffin by squeezing his shoulder muscle.

He became more alert and began grabbing at the paramedic, before accusing him of bending his finger.

“But the paramedic hadn’t touched him at all,” said Mr Craib.

“The accused stood up, took a step towards him and deliberately struck him on the mouth and nose with his forehead, causing immediate pain.”

He punched Griffin back in self-defence.

Griffin shouted and swore at the ambulance workers, before they placed him on the ground.

After passers-by stopped to help the crew, Griffin got up and walked off into the bushes.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client was prepared for prison.

“Police described that he was too intoxicated to understand that he was being arrested.”

“He is very apologetic. The court will see he has his bag with him today, because he knows how serious this is.”

Carpet fury after murder bid

A murder bid thug told his victim he would have to get him a new carpet as there was so much blood on it. David Thompson, 41, brutally attacked a neighbour in his Tayport flat. Derrick Smith ended up in hospital for more than two months.

