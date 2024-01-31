Wednesday court round-up — Strip search stash and police injuries

A woman who stashed heroin in her private parts has been place don curfew.

Kirsten Connelly previously admitted being concerned in supply on February 5 2020.

The discovery at an address on Aboyne Avenue came to light after police were investigating an entirely separate matter.

Officers found heroin and a crack pipe in her dressing gown pocket.

The 38-year-old, of Finlaggan Crescent, was arrested and during a strip search more drugs were found.

The heroin, weighing 21.3g, had a maximum value of £870.

She returned for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court following the preparation of reports.

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed her on a restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am for three months.

Trash talk

A Perth binman sent an unsolicited nude photo to a female customer after getting her phone number from his job sheet. Christopher Cruickshank contacted the woman out of the blue and told her: “If you ever need your bins emptied, give me a shout” and sent the explicit image.

Sped off and injured officer

A sheriff opted not to jail a van driver who left a police officer with injuries and ongoing walking difficulties.

PC Paul Benson was suspicious of Jason Glen’s stationary Ford Transit, which was parked near a flyover on the A92 near Carnoustie.

The officer tried to grab the keys from the van before Glen reversed away at speed.

Glen, 31, sped off down the dual carriageway and officers were warned it was not safe to pursue the father-of-five.

PC Benson was signed off work for four months due to muscular injuries and still suffers stiffness in his legs.

Glen, of Hill Road, Dundee, admitted assault and driving dangerously.

He was also found to be responsible in the reset of tools stolen from Yard Nine in Kirkcaldy, worth £1,072.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a restriction of liberty order for 67 days, keeping him at home between 7pm and 7am.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tipped lorry

A speeding lorry driver caused his HGV to overturn and smash into a lamppost on a major Dundee road. Harry Paris, 21, from Glasgow, made it up the A90 Forfar Road before his trailer came loose and he crashed onto a grass verge in November 2022.

Struggled and kicked

A woman who kicked a police officer on the body has been fined £300.

Kirsty Hepburn, 40, previously pled guilty to assaulting the male constable at an address in Ballingry, on July 26 2022.

Prosecutor Laura McManus told Dunfermline Sheriff Court police attended due to a reported “disturbance” and found her at the back of the property.

Hepburn resisted and was placed on the ground for handcuffs to be applied.

The fiscal depute said: “During the process of applying handcuffs the accused kicked (the officer) to his body.

“The accused has been brought under control when other units attended”.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said Hepburn, of Rosewell Crescent, Ballingry, had been reported in relation to another matter no longer before the court.

The solicitor said Hepburn is the complainer in an alleged attempted murder and that the incident involving police happened around the same time.

She said her repentant client did not intend to kick the officer while struggling.

Stamped on head

A Fife plumber could be jailed after admitting a life-threatening assault outside a busy Kirkcaldy pub. Ewan McLean appeared at the town’s sheriff court to admit knocking over a man outside O’Connell’s bar on Kirkcaldy’s High Street, then stamping on and kicking his head.

Remanded after theft

A man who was caught stealing a wallet and a mobile phone from a car in Dundee city centre has been remanded.

A sheriff deferred sentencing on Jacek Turek after he pled guilty to theft.

Turek, 30, of Ballantrae Terrace, appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit entering an insecure car at Albert Square, Meadowside, on January 29.

He was subject to two bail orders for separate matters at the time.

Sentence was deferred until later this month and Turek was remanded.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.