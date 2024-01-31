Ian Murray reveals NO new signings expected at Raith Rovers before transfer deadline and insists it is ‘nice feeling’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray reveals NO new signings expected at Raith Rovers before transfer deadline and insists it is ‘nice feeling’

The Stark's Park manager is '99.9 per cent sure' there will be no more additions to his squad this week.

By Iain Collin
Manager Ian Murray clutches his notes at a Raith Rovers game.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray does not expect any more signings before the transfer deadline. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray has revealed he would be ‘gobsmacked’ if Raith Rovers make ANY more signings before the end of the transfer window.

And the Stark’s Park boss insists that is a ‘nice feeling’.

Raith last week won the race to recruit striker Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee.

And earlier this month they sealed a similar temporary move for Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner.

Zak Rudden holds a scarf above his head as he signs on loan for Raith Rovers.
Zak Rudden signed for Raith Rovers on loan from Dundee. Image: Raith Rovers.

Another centre-half remains a target after the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle, on top of injuries, left the Kirkcaldy outfit short of defensive options.

However, although business often becomes increasingly feverish as the deadline approaches, Murray is virtually 100 per cent certain Rovers will not do any more business before Thursday’s cut-off point.

He said: “There’s nothing for us at the moment.

“We can always take loans from the top league until the end of February, so we’ve still got time.

“But, at the moment, we’re very, very quiet.

Happy

“That’s quite a nice feeling, because I don’t want to be scrambling about.

“We’re quite happy with what we’ve got. We’ve just got to keep everybody fit; that’s the key thing for us us now for the rest of the season.

“I’m 99.9 per cent sure there will be no signings before the deadline.

“Who knows what happens in two or three weeks? Because players can get frustrated at other clubs, they’re coming out of contract, and they need to go and play.

“So, that might change. But certainly I’ll be gobsmacked if something comes up before Friday.”

Raith Rovers' Keith Watson in action versus Queen's Park.
Keith Watson (right) has not played for Raith Rovers since September. Image: SNS.

In defence, Murray is encouraged by the return to fitness of Keith Watson after four months out following knee surgery and a subsequent calf strain.

And, with Euan Murray having overcome a groin complaint and previous shoulder trouble, the Rovers boss is keen to see his first-choice partnership back together for the first time since the defeat to Airdrie in September.

He added: “You can get away with one [being absent], maybe. We know that Scott Brown can go in there and do a job for us.

“We’ve got Dylan Corr, who we’re trying to get experience into, and Adam Masson, who we want to get game-time as well.

Back together

“But when you lose the two of them [Watson and Murray] it is tough. You’re asking potentially a young centre-half to go and play with a midfielder or with another young centre-half.

“It’s very, very difficult for them in this league, because most teams tend to have at least one pretty decent, experienced striker.

“So, it’s really important we try to keep them fit and so far so good.

“It would be good to get them back together.

“You can get away with it for a wee bit, for four, five, six games, but in the long-term you’re going to miss your two first-choice centre-halves.”

Sam Stanton waves to the crowd and smiles after another influential game for Raith Rovers.
Sam Stanton (left) has been a key player for Raith Rovers this season but will not be back in time for the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Friday’s SPFL Trust Trophy has come too soon for the inclusion of Sam Stanton, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Murray reported: “Everybody’s fit apart from Sam. There’s a couple of wee bumps and bruises from the weekend but nothing of major concern.

“Friday will be a wee bit too soon for Sam, which is unfortunate. But he’s doing pretty high rehab stuff now, so hopefully Sam will be back with us next week.

“And I’d be very surprised if he’s not back for Dundee United. He’s well on schedule but he just needs to get over that last wee bit.”

