Ian Murray reveals NO new signings expected at Raith Rovers before transfer deadline and insists it is ‘nice feeling’

Ian Murray has revealed he would be ‘gobsmacked’ if Raith Rovers make ANY more signings before the end of the transfer window.

And the Stark’s Park boss insists that is a ‘nice feeling’.

Raith last week won the race to recruit striker Zak Rudden on loan from Dundee.

And earlier this month they sealed a similar temporary move for Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner.

Another centre-half remains a target after the departure of Dan O’Reilly for Partick Thistle, on top of injuries, left the Kirkcaldy outfit short of defensive options.

However, although business often becomes increasingly feverish as the deadline approaches, Murray is virtually 100 per cent certain Rovers will not do any more business before Thursday’s cut-off point.

He said: “There’s nothing for us at the moment.

“We can always take loans from the top league until the end of February, so we’ve still got time.

“But, at the moment, we’re very, very quiet.

Happy

“That’s quite a nice feeling, because I don’t want to be scrambling about.

“We’re quite happy with what we’ve got. We’ve just got to keep everybody fit; that’s the key thing for us us now for the rest of the season.

“I’m 99.9 per cent sure there will be no signings before the deadline.

“Who knows what happens in two or three weeks? Because players can get frustrated at other clubs, they’re coming out of contract, and they need to go and play.

“So, that might change. But certainly I’ll be gobsmacked if something comes up before Friday.”

In defence, Murray is encouraged by the return to fitness of Keith Watson after four months out following knee surgery and a subsequent calf strain.

And, with Euan Murray having overcome a groin complaint and previous shoulder trouble, the Rovers boss is keen to see his first-choice partnership back together for the first time since the defeat to Airdrie in September.

He added: “You can get away with one [being absent], maybe. We know that Scott Brown can go in there and do a job for us.

“We’ve got Dylan Corr, who we’re trying to get experience into, and Adam Masson, who we want to get game-time as well.

Back together

“But when you lose the two of them [Watson and Murray] it is tough. You’re asking potentially a young centre-half to go and play with a midfielder or with another young centre-half.

“It’s very, very difficult for them in this league, because most teams tend to have at least one pretty decent, experienced striker.

“So, it’s really important we try to keep them fit and so far so good.

“It would be good to get them back together.

“You can get away with it for a wee bit, for four, five, six games, but in the long-term you’re going to miss your two first-choice centre-halves.”

Meanwhile, Friday’s SPFL Trust Trophy has come too soon for the inclusion of Sam Stanton, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Murray reported: “Everybody’s fit apart from Sam. There’s a couple of wee bumps and bruises from the weekend but nothing of major concern.

“Friday will be a wee bit too soon for Sam, which is unfortunate. But he’s doing pretty high rehab stuff now, so hopefully Sam will be back with us next week.

“And I’d be very surprised if he’s not back for Dundee United. He’s well on schedule but he just needs to get over that last wee bit.”