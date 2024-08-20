Tuesday court round-up — ‘Loner’ rapist jailed for a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — ‘Loner’ rapist jailed for a decade

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee woman spat on a police officer’s face.

Rebecca Williams appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer a warrant in connection with the offence.

The 43-year-old, of Mary Slessor Square, pled guilty to assaulting constable Blain Stirling at her home flat on September 17 last year.

The offence had initially been prosecuted on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed Williams on a low tariff structured deferred sentence for three months. She is due back in court on November 19.

Unhappy ending

A Dundee engineer is on the sex offenders register after he began pleasuring himself while getting a massage at a city beauty salon. Shadman Khan, 29, was found guilty of causing a person to be present while he engaged in sexual activity.

Shadman Khan
Shadman Khan outside Dundee Sheriff Court after being found guilty.

Serial rapist jailed

A loner who targeted women for sexual and physical violence for more than a decade was jailed for 10 years.

John McNab, 54, raped two women at addresses in Fife and ripped hair from the head of a 74-year-old who he threatened to kill.

Judge Fiona Tait told him at the High Court in Edinburgh victim impact statements provided by two of them spoke of the effects of his behaviour, including nightmares and anxiety.

The judge ordered McNab be under supervision for a further three years when he will be under licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

McNab had denied a series of charges at his earlier trial but was found guilty of 10 offences – three rapes, four assaults, one breach of the peace and two threatening or abusive behaviour – by unanimous verdicts.

His offending spanned a 13-year period beginning in December 2006 when he attacked and raped a woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

By February 2008 he was perpetrating crimes against a second woman who was subjected to threats, intimidation, violence and repeated rapes at properties in Rosyth and Aberdour.

McNab also assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2011.

In May 2019 he assaulted the 74-year-old woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

Defence solicitor advocate Graeme Brown said his client had a difficult upbringing and appeared to be a loner to a social worker who prepared a background report.

The judge made non-harassment orders banning McNab from contacting or attempting to contact victims for 25 years and he was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Second brute jailed

A second man has been jailed following a violent robbery in Arbroath, which left the victim with a bruise on the brain. Bradley Forsyth admitted his part on the brutal assault and robbery with Gavin Liddell in a stairwell almost two years ago.

Bradley Forsyth and Gavin Liddell
Bradley Forsyth (left) and Gavin Liddell (right) are now both in prison.

Injured in fight

An Arbroath man has admitted severely injuring a rival in an attack in the town.

James Brown appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting John Stewart on January 6 last year.

While in possession of a hammer, 38-year-old Brown threatened Mr Stewart with violence, engaged in a fight with him and caused him to fall to the ground.

He then repeatedly punched his head, leaving him “severely” injured.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Brown, of Lochlands Street in Arbroath, is currently on a community payback order.

Sentencing was deferred to September 26 for reports.

Festival drink-driver

A music fan who tried to drive home drunk from this summer’s Rewind Festival has been banned from the road. Eileen Brough, 58, “put lives at risk” when she set off from the Scone Palace site while more than double the legal limit.

Rewind festival, Eileen Brough
Eileen Brough was caught drink driving after the 2024 Rewind Festival.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

