Tuesday court round-up — ‘Loner’ rapist jailed for a decade

A Dundee woman spat on a police officer’s face.

Rebecca Williams appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to answer a warrant in connection with the offence.

The 43-year-old, of Mary Slessor Square, pled guilty to assaulting constable Blain Stirling at her home flat on September 17 last year.

The offence had initially been prosecuted on petition but was reduced to a summary complaint.

Sheriff Gregor Murray placed Williams on a low tariff structured deferred sentence for three months. She is due back in court on November 19.

Unhappy ending

A Dundee engineer is on the sex offenders register after he began pleasuring himself while getting a massage at a city beauty salon. Shadman Khan, 29, was found guilty of causing a person to be present while he engaged in sexual activity.

Serial rapist jailed

A loner who targeted women for sexual and physical violence for more than a decade was jailed for 10 years.

John McNab, 54, raped two women at addresses in Fife and ripped hair from the head of a 74-year-old who he threatened to kill.

Judge Fiona Tait told him at the High Court in Edinburgh victim impact statements provided by two of them spoke of the effects of his behaviour, including nightmares and anxiety.

The judge ordered McNab be under supervision for a further three years when he will be under licence and can be returned to prison if he breaches its conditions.

McNab had denied a series of charges at his earlier trial but was found guilty of 10 offences – three rapes, four assaults, one breach of the peace and two threatening or abusive behaviour – by unanimous verdicts.

His offending spanned a 13-year period beginning in December 2006 when he attacked and raped a woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

By February 2008 he was perpetrating crimes against a second woman who was subjected to threats, intimidation, violence and repeated rapes at properties in Rosyth and Aberdour.

McNab also assaulted a 13-year-old girl in 2011.

In May 2019 he assaulted the 74-year-old woman at a house in Cowdenbeath.

Defence solicitor advocate Graeme Brown said his client had a difficult upbringing and appeared to be a loner to a social worker who prepared a background report.

The judge made non-harassment orders banning McNab from contacting or attempting to contact victims for 25 years and he was placed on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Second brute jailed

A second man has been jailed following a violent robbery in Arbroath, which left the victim with a bruise on the brain. Bradley Forsyth admitted his part on the brutal assault and robbery with Gavin Liddell in a stairwell almost two years ago.

Injured in fight

An Arbroath man has admitted severely injuring a rival in an attack in the town.

James Brown appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting John Stewart on January 6 last year.

While in possession of a hammer, 38-year-old Brown threatened Mr Stewart with violence, engaged in a fight with him and caused him to fall to the ground.

He then repeatedly punched his head, leaving him “severely” injured.

Solicitor Billy Rennie explained Brown, of Lochlands Street in Arbroath, is currently on a community payback order.

Sentencing was deferred to September 26 for reports.

Festival drink-driver

A music fan who tried to drive home drunk from this summer’s Rewind Festival has been banned from the road. Eileen Brough, 58, “put lives at risk” when she set off from the Scone Palace site while more than double the legal limit.

