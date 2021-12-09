Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Dundee firm’s generosity helps Grey Lodge charity deliver Christmas hamper treat to local elderly

By Graham Brown
December 9 2021, 5.30pm Updated: December 9 2021, 6.21pm
Grey Lodge Settlement manager Alan Duncan with the festive hampers ready for delivery. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
A Dundee firm’s charity partnership is about to bring a surprise smile to the faces of 70 local citizens.

Dover Fueling Solutions has delivered a heap of Christmas hampers to Grey Lodge Settlement, based in the Hilltown.

It is a repeat of the company’s generosity in 2020 when the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate operation also gifted the group a load of festive goodies.

Grey Lodge manager Alan Duncan said: “Dover made us their charity of the year for 2021 and they have been absolutely brilliant to us.

Alan Duncan with the stack of hampers ready to go. Picture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
“They started this partnership last Christmas and it is such a great thing for us.

“We have a list of people who will be getting a hamper and they don’t know a thing about it.

“It’s a nice thing to be able to surprise them and put a smile on their face.”

Pandemic challenges

Alan said that despite the challenges of the pandemic, Grey Lodge had enjoyed another successful year helping local pensioners and others.

And it is looking forward to developing new links in 2022.

“Because we’ve been going for 133 years, the people of Dundee are very supportive of our work,” Alan said.

“And we are very appreciative of that.”

“It has been difficult and I think there are many elderly who feel even more lonely, more isolated.

“They have lost their confidence.”

“But we are knocking on doors, picking them up with the minibus and giving small groups a soup and pudding lunch.

“It’s also given us a lot of ideas for the future.

“We are going to increase the community inclusion aspect of what we do.

“We have been mixing the generations by involving young folk with the people who come to us.

“We’ve realised there’s an even bigger need for that,” Alan said.

The charity’s groups range from the Little Lodgers to a successful over-50s club which enjoys activities including dancing and outdoor trips.

Grey Lodge Settlement was recognised as one of the city’s charity champions for its work during the height of the pandemic.