Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee residents tell of ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in fire

By Katy Scott and James Simpson
December 17 2021, 2.39pm
The caravan went up in flames early on Friday.
The caravan went up in flames early on Friday.

An investigation is under way after a caravan was destroyed in a fire on a Dundee street.

Firefighters and police were called to Lorne Street in Lochee after the fire service received 11 calls from members of the public just after midnight on Friday.

One resident claims that the caravan had been left abandoned on the street for months and had a “council aware” sticker on it.

‘I heard this really loud explosion’

Sarah Blake, who lives nearby, says she heard a large bang as the fire took hold.

The 40-year-old said: “I heard this really loud explosion.

“I looked outside and saw the flames towering over the shell of the caravan – it was just a big orange glow.

“I was aware there was a council sticker on it saying it was going to be uplifted, but the caravan did look abandoned.”

Locals say the caravan had been abandoned.

Another man, who asked not to be identified, said the caravan had previously been parked in the yard of a nearby business.

He said: “I think the premises changed hands and it was moved, and it has sat there since.

“The police have been in the area this morning asking for CCTV but it’s a heck of a mess out there.

“Someone said the explosion was quite a spectacle when the fire took hold.”

11 calls made to fire service

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a caravan on fire on Lorne Street in Lochee.

“The first call was received at 12.38am and we had 11 calls about the fire in total.

“Two appliances attended – one from Macalpine Road and one from Blackness.

“The stop message was sent at 00:59.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 12.50am on Friday of a caravan on fire on Lorne Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Dundee City Council says it is “aware” of the incident and is supporting the police investigation.

More from The Courier