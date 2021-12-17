VIDEO: Dundee residents tell of ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in fire

An error occurred. Please try again.

An investigation is under way after a caravan was destroyed in a fire on a Dundee street.

Firefighters and police were called to Lorne Street in Lochee after the fire service received 11 calls from members of the public just after midnight on Friday.

One resident claims that the caravan had been left abandoned on the street for months and had a “council aware” sticker on it.

‘I heard this really loud explosion’

Sarah Blake, who lives nearby, says she heard a large bang as the fire took hold.

The 40-year-old said: “I heard this really loud explosion.

“I looked outside and saw the flames towering over the shell of the caravan – it was just a big orange glow.

“I was aware there was a council sticker on it saying it was going to be uplifted, but the caravan did look abandoned.”

Another man, who asked not to be identified, said the caravan had previously been parked in the yard of a nearby business.

He said: “I think the premises changed hands and it was moved, and it has sat there since.

“The police have been in the area this morning asking for CCTV but it’s a heck of a mess out there.

“Someone said the explosion was quite a spectacle when the fire took hold.”

11 calls made to fire service

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a caravan on fire on Lorne Street in Lochee.

“The first call was received at 12.38am and we had 11 calls about the fire in total.

“Two appliances attended – one from Macalpine Road and one from Blackness.

“The stop message was sent at 00:59.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware around 12.50am on Friday of a caravan on fire on Lorne Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Dundee City Council says it is “aware” of the incident and is supporting the police investigation.