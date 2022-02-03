Special Dundee council meeting to scrutinise £8.5m Olympia and roofing scandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Special Dundee council meeting to scrutinise £8.5m Olympia and roofing scandals

By Bryan Copland
February 3 2022, 11.45am Updated: February 3 2022, 12.26pm
Councillors will discuss the Olympia and roofing issues.
Council chiefs have announced a special meeting to fully review the Dundee roofing and Olympia closure scandals that are set to cost taxpayers more than £8 million.

Remedial work is needed on hundreds of roofs on homes across the city after a council blunder – and significant repairs are also needed at the leisure centre, which has been shut since September.

The Courier exclusively revealed in November how an error by council staff means that work is needed on more than 450 roofs to repair work that has already been done, at a cost of more than £4m.

Olympia issues will cost £4.5m to fix

Meanwhile we also told how the Olympia could remain shut until late 2022 or early 2023 after a series of issues with the building were discovered by chance, just eight years after the £32m building was opened.

The Olympia issues will cost up to £4.5m to put right, and have left many clubs without anywhere to swim.

In a special scrutiny committee meeting set to take place in March, councillors will discuss what led up to both of these issues arising.

Kevin Keenan wants answers over the issues.

Bailie Kevin Keenan, convener of the scrutiny committee said: “Many of the documents under consideration are highly technical, detailed and complex and in order to ensure the best possible analysis by committee members and the wider council it has been agreed to hold a special, additional meeting.

“We need to be in a position to fully review the circumstances leading up to the corrective actions that are needed.”

Issues are ‘complex’

Bailie Fraser Macpherson, one the committee’s vice conveners, said: “It is important, given the huge amount of documentation and complexity of the detail of these issues, that a special meeting of the scrutiny committee is added to the council committee calendar.

“This will allow for these important matters to be discussed at length and not as part of a general meeting that would have been called on to discuss numerous other issues as well.

Bailie Derek Scott, the committee’s other vice convener, says the issues are of “vital importance” and is calling for “all relevant documentation” to be brought forward.

