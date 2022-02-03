Special Dundee council meeting to scrutinise £8.5m Olympia and roofing scandals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council chiefs have announced a special meeting to fully review the Dundee roofing and Olympia closure scandals that are set to cost taxpayers more than £8 million.

Remedial work is needed on hundreds of roofs on homes across the city after a council blunder – and significant repairs are also needed at the leisure centre, which has been shut since September.

The Courier exclusively revealed in November how an error by council staff means that work is needed on more than 450 roofs to repair work that has already been done, at a cost of more than £4m.

Olympia issues will cost £4.5m to fix

Meanwhile we also told how the Olympia could remain shut until late 2022 or early 2023 after a series of issues with the building were discovered by chance, just eight years after the £32m building was opened.

The Olympia issues will cost up to £4.5m to put right, and have left many clubs without anywhere to swim.

In a special scrutiny committee meeting set to take place in March, councillors will discuss what led up to both of these issues arising.

Bailie Kevin Keenan, convener of the scrutiny committee said: “Many of the documents under consideration are highly technical, detailed and complex and in order to ensure the best possible analysis by committee members and the wider council it has been agreed to hold a special, additional meeting.

“We need to be in a position to fully review the circumstances leading up to the corrective actions that are needed.”

Issues are ‘complex’

Bailie Fraser Macpherson, one the committee’s vice conveners, said: “It is important, given the huge amount of documentation and complexity of the detail of these issues, that a special meeting of the scrutiny committee is added to the council committee calendar.

“This will allow for these important matters to be discussed at length and not as part of a general meeting that would have been called on to discuss numerous other issues as well.

Bailie Derek Scott, the committee’s other vice convener, says the issues are of “vital importance” and is calling for “all relevant documentation” to be brought forward.