Police search for missing teenager believed to be in Dundee

Police are searching for a missing Bishopton teenager who is believed to be in the Dundee area.

Malachi Dixon, 16, was last seen at 1.30pm on Thursday at West Cottage in Bishopton.

Police believe he has since made his way to the Dundee area.

He is described as 5ft 2in tall, of Asian appearance, slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top and bottoms and black Nike Hurricane trainers.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the missing teenager.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned’

Constable Rhys Warke, of Renfrew Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Malachi’s welfare.

“Anyone who may have seen Malachi or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2337 of June 23.”