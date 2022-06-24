Police search for missing teenager believed to be in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police search for missing teenager believed to be in Dundee

By Katy Scott
June 24 2022, 7.13pm Updated: June 24 2022, 7.15pm
Officers are appealing to find Malachi Dixon.
Officers are appealing to find Malachi Dixon.

Police are searching for a missing Bishopton teenager who is believed to be in the Dundee area.

Malachi Dixon, 16, was last seen at 1.30pm on Thursday at West Cottage in Bishopton.

Police believe he has since made his way to the Dundee area.

He is described as 5ft 2in tall, of Asian appearance, slim build, with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top and bottoms and black Nike Hurricane trainers.

Officers are now appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the missing teenager.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned’

Constable Rhys Warke, of Renfrew Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Malachi’s welfare.

“Anyone who may have seen Malachi or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2337 of June 23.”

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier