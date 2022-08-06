Sharon Hutchison: Daughter of missing Dundee mum opens up on family’s agony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Sharon Hutchison: Daughter of missing Dundee mum opens up on family’s agony

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 6 2022, 6.12pm Updated: August 6 2022, 7.34pm
Sharon Hutchison with her daughter Ashleigh.
Sharon Hutchison with her daughter Ashleigh.

The daughter of missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison has opened up about the agony her family is going through.

Ashleigh Hutchison has issued a fresh appeal for any sightings of her 54-year-old mum who disappeared exactly a week ago.

Ashleigh also released new information and pictures of her mum.

Concern is growing

Concern for Sharon’s welfare has been growing, with people living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas asked by police earlier this week to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Officers have also been carrying out searches and speaking to residents close to where Sharon lives.

Speaking a week after the last sighting a week ago, Ashleigh said: “My mum is still missing.

Sharon Hutchison who has been missing for a week.

“We are now at exactly a week. We have an update from CCTV footage that she is wearing a black coat and not blue as was originally thought.

“She was also last seen in possession of a Marks and Spencer’s carrier bag.

“This is at Dens Road at 8.15am on Saturday – we have no more sightings of her since this.”

Daughter’s plea

Ashleigh added: “Mum has to be somewhere. ”

Ashleigh appeals of anyone who lives on Dens Road who maybe has access to private CCTV or a ring doorbell to please have a look back at last Saturday.

Sharon Hutchison.

She said: “I just want to thank everyone again so much for all their help.

“We as a family are going through such an unimaginably awful time, but we cannot appreciate the help of Dundee anymore.

“Please still keep her in your thoughts and even if you think any information is pointless, it’s not.

“Please be safe mum.”

Police Scotland appeal

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have said they are still appealing for help to trace Sharon.

A spokesman said their position remains the same as on Friday when they issued the following statement.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Naturally Sharon’s family are extremely concerned about her and we are looking to trace her as soon as possible.

“If anyone has noticed someone matching her description, I would ask them to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“If you think you have seen Sharon or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2428 of Saturday July 30.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier