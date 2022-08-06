Sharon Hutchison: Daughter of missing Dundee mum opens up on family’s agony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The daughter of missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison has opened up about the agony her family is going through.

Ashleigh Hutchison has issued a fresh appeal for any sightings of her 54-year-old mum who disappeared exactly a week ago.

Ashleigh also released new information and pictures of her mum.

Concern is growing

Concern for Sharon’s welfare has been growing, with people living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas asked by police earlier this week to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Officers have also been carrying out searches and speaking to residents close to where Sharon lives.

Speaking a week after the last sighting a week ago, Ashleigh said: “My mum is still missing.

“We are now at exactly a week. We have an update from CCTV footage that she is wearing a black coat and not blue as was originally thought.

“She was also last seen in possession of a Marks and Spencer’s carrier bag.

“This is at Dens Road at 8.15am on Saturday – we have no more sightings of her since this.”

Daughter’s plea

Ashleigh added: “Mum has to be somewhere. ”

Ashleigh appeals of anyone who lives on Dens Road who maybe has access to private CCTV or a ring doorbell to please have a look back at last Saturday.

She said: “I just want to thank everyone again so much for all their help.

“We as a family are going through such an unimaginably awful time, but we cannot appreciate the help of Dundee anymore.

“Please still keep her in your thoughts and even if you think any information is pointless, it’s not.

“Please be safe mum.”

Police Scotland appeal

Meanwhile, Police Scotland have said they are still appealing for help to trace Sharon.

A spokesman said their position remains the same as on Friday when they issued the following statement.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Naturally Sharon’s family are extremely concerned about her and we are looking to trace her as soon as possible.

“If anyone has noticed someone matching her description, I would ask them to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“If you think you have seen Sharon or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2428 of Saturday July 30.”